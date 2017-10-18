Exciting Offers On Hyundai Elite i20, Grand i10, Xcent And Eon This Diwali

Hyundai is offering cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh this festive season

South Korean automaker Hyundai is offering exciting Diwali offers on select offerings under ‘The Great Indian Celebration’ scheme. The offers can be availed with the Hyundai Eon, Grand i10, Xcent and the Elite i20 along with the company’s flagship SUV, the Tucson. The recently launched fifth-generation Hyundai Verna, along with the Elantra and the Creta are not under this scheme. So, let’s take a look at the offers.

The second-gen Hyundai i20 lineup, the Elite i20 and i20 Active, attracts benefits of up to Rs 25,000. Further, there’s an additional Rs 10,000 benefit on variants with a touchscreen infotainment system.

Under this scheme, the Grand i10 starts at a special price of Rs 4.29 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It attracts benefits of up to Rs 80,000 on petrol and Rs 90,000 on diesel, along with an additional Rs 10,000 benefit on variants with a touchscreen infotainment system. The scheme is not valid on the base diesel variant, Era.

The Hyundai Xcent facelift attracts benefits of up to Rs 50,000 for both petrol and diesel and an additional Rs 10,000 benefit on variants with a touchscreen infotainment system. The base E variants (petrol and diesel) of the compact sedan are not under this scheme.

Under this scheme, the Hyundai Eon starts at a special price of Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and attracts benefits of up to Rs 60,000.

Being the flagship model in Hyundai's current lineup, the Tucson attracts maximum benefits, compared to the other four. There are benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on the mid-sized SUV.

Read More on : Creta diesel