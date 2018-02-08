 Emflux Model 1 Electric Superbike Showcased At Auto Expo 2018
Updated: 08 Feb 2018 12:45 PM
The Model 1 promises some crazy figures that include a 0-100kmph time of 3 seconds and a top speed of 200kmph



Emflux Concept Electric Motorcycle Auto Expo 2018



Emflux Motors today showcased what it bills as India's first ever electric superbike, the Model 1, at the Auto Expo 2018. The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup’s first model promises some surreal figures, as befitting the term “superbike”. We are talking about a claimed top speed of 200kmph and a 0-100kmph time of 3 seconds.



The Model 1 runs on a liquid-cooled AC induction motor capable of producing 68PS of power and 84Nm of torque, which is available the instant you open the throttle. The lithium-ion battery powering the motor is sourced from Samsung and endows the bike with a max range of 200km.



Emflux Electric Model 1 Auto Expo 2018



And that’s not all. The Emflux Model 1 packs features like dual-channel ABS from Continental, a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display, GPS navigation system, real-time vehicle diagnostics, auto updates, a mobile app and even bike-to-bike connectivity as well.



Emflux Motors hopes to launch the Model 1 in India around March 2019 for a price tag of around Rs 5-6 lakh, ex-showroom.



Emflux Electric Model 1 Auto Expo 2018



Although there isn’t anything in the current Indian motorcycle market quite like it, the Emflux Model 1 will rival conventional bikes from the 600-650cc category. Next in line from the company is a naked version of the bike, which might be titled Model 2. It is expected to be available in two variants with a range of 150km and 220km.



