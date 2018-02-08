Emflux Model 1 Electric Superbike Showcased At Auto Expo 2018



The Model 1 promises some crazy figures that include a 0-100kmph time of 3 seconds and a top speed of 200kmph







Emflux Motors today showcased what it bills as India's first ever electric superbike, the Model 1, at the Auto Expo 2018. The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup’s first model promises some surreal figures, as befitting the term “superbike”. We are talking about a claimed top speed of 200kmph and a 0-100kmph time of 3 seconds.



The Model 1 runs on a liquid-cooled AC induction motor capable of producing 68PS of power and 84Nm of torque, which is available the instant you open the throttle. The lithium-ion battery powering the motor is sourced from Samsung and endows the bike with a max range of 200km.







And that’s not all. The Emflux Model 1 packs features like dual-channel ABS from Continental, a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display, GPS navigation system, real-time vehicle diagnostics, auto updates, a mobile app and even bike-to-bike connectivity as well.



Emflux Motors hopes to launch the Model 1 in India around March 2019 for a price tag of around Rs 5-6 lakh, ex-showroom.







Although there isn’t anything in the current Indian motorcycle market quite like it, the Emflux Model 1 will rival conventional bikes from the 600-650cc category. Next in line from the company is a naked version of the bike, which might be titled Model 2. It is expected to be available in two variants with a range of 150km and 220km.