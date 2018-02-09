Electric Cars Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

Over a period of two days, more than 100 products were showcased at this year’s Auto Expo

Automobile manufacturers are betting big on alternative fuel vehicles and this year’s Auto Expo is all about that. Every automobile manufacturer -- no matter if it makes a car, bike or a CV -- wants to show what it is capable of doing when the time comes. In this highly electrified showdown, we bring you the electric cars which are on display at the Auto Expo 2018.

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra showcased the electric KUV100 at the Auto Expo 2018. The eKUV100 looks similar to the regular version except for the redesigned front bumper and an EV badging on the tailgate. The new eSUV from Mahindra has a claimed range of 140km thanks to that lithium-ion battery, which Mahindra says can be charged to 80 per cent in less than an hour. Importantly, the eKUV100 is coming to India this year. Intrigued and want to get your hands on it? Check out our full story here.

Tata Tigo and Tigor EVs

Along with the sporty avatars (JTP version) of the Tiago and the Tigor, Tata also showcased the duo in their electric avatars at the Auto Expo 2018. Both the cars look similar to their existing versions. However, Tata has given enough to set them apart, in the form of blue ‘EV’ decals around the body and EV badging on grill, sides and the tailgate. The Tiago and Tigor EVs are powered by an electric powertrain supplied by Electra EV and have a claimed range of 130km. Want to know more about the electric duo? Click here.

BMW i3s

BMW showed off the i3s at the Auto Expo 2018. It is an updated and sportier version of the i3 electric hatchback which was showcased back in 2014. The i3s looks quite similar to the i3 electric but gets some subtle changes to set it apart. However, the most vital change is on the mechanical side as it gets a more powerful electric motor which produces 184PS and 270Nm, 14PS and 20Nm more than the standard car.

To know what more the i3s packs apart from its motor, click here.

Mahindra e2o NXT



The Mahindra e2o NXT is on display at the Auto Expo 2018. It is an updated version of Mahindra’s electric hatchback, the e2o Plus. The e2o NXT gets a new design which lends it a more premium and attractive look. Apart from the visuals, it gets an increased single-charge range of 140km, which has gone up by 30km from the previous model. More about the e2o NXT here.

Hyundai Ioniq



The Hyundai Ioniq is on display at the Auto Expo 2018 in its two avatars- the electric and the hybrid. Both the cars feature a similar design; however, there are some elements which set these two cars apart. The hybrid version is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine assisted by a 43.5PS electric motor while the electric version gets a 120PS electric motor mated to a 28kWh battery good for 280km. To know more about the Ioniq twins check out our full story here.

Kia Soul EV



Apart from the Rio, Stinger, Cerato and Niro, Kia also showcased the Soul EV at its pavilion at the Auto Expo 2018. It’s the electric version of Kia’s subcompact SUV, the Soul. Designwise, the Soul EV doesn't have an appearance that will please all. Its boxy profile with rounded ends makes it look more like an elevated hatchback than an SUV. The Soul EV gets a 110PS motor powering the front wheels and has a single-charge range of upto 211km and a top speed of 145kmph.

