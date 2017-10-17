Ducati Unwraps 2018 Monster 821



The new Monster 821 gets design cues inspired by the original Monster 900 and lots of other goodies







Ducati has taken the wraps off its 2018 Monster. The new bike gets new body panels that draw inspiration from the very first Monster 900 launched 25 years ago. The bike gets a new headlamp design, reshaped fuel tank and a redesigned tail piece that is strikingly similar to the Monster 900. The new exhaust end cans are now larger; a byproduct of the compliance with Euro-IV emission norms. Ducati will also be introducing a new paint scheme called Ducati Yellow for the new 821. However, it will also be available in Ducati Red and matte Black.







Another addition is a new colour TFT screen that looks similar to the one on the Multistrada 1200. Alongwith all requisite information, it will also display your gear position and fuel level; something that was missing in the 2017 model’s digital LCD display. Ducati’s Multimedia System is also offered as an optional extra.



The 2017 Monster 821 made 113.5PS and 89.4Nm of torque. The 2018 version makes a bit less power and torque in order to pass the stringent Euro-IV emission norms; 110.5PS and 86Nm of torque, to be precise. The six-speed gearbox comes with an optional bi-directional quickshifter. Electronics include eight levels of traction control and three rider modes: Urban, touring and Sport.







Suspension duties are handled by 43mm upside down forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. For braking, the Monster 821 gets 320mm front discs clamped to Brembo M-4.32 monobloc calipers and a rear 245mm single disc clamped with a single-pot caliper. ABS is offered as standard.







The new Monster 821 is one of the five new models from the company. Four of these will be unveiled on November 5 at the Ducati World Premiere, two days before EICMA. We expect the new Ducati to replace the one sold in India. It was discontinued earlier this year due to BS-IV norms coming in effect. The 2018 Monster 821 is expected to reach our shores as early as 2018.