Ducati Launches SuperSport and SuperSport S

Ducati came up with the SuperSport as a more street-friendly alternative of its highly capable but more committed Panigale 959. The new SuperSport focuses on ergonomics and comfort. It is designed to mimic the lines of the Panigale but in a more svelte form. The road focus gets it an adjustable windscreen, higher set of clip-ons, a larger seat and lower footpegs. The upright riding position is tourer-friendly and puts the SuperSport bang in middle of the sports tourer category.







The SuperSport comes with a 937cc liquid-cooled Testastretta L-twin motor that delivers 110PS at 9500rpm and 93Nm of torque at 6500rpm. Electronics include ride-by-wire, rider modes, 8-level traction control and 3-level ABS. For suspension, the SuperSport gets 43mm fully adjustable Marzocchi upside-down front forks and a linked semi-adjustable Sachs rear monoshock damper. The new design alloys come with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. Braking kit includes dual 320mm front semi-floating discs at front clamped by radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4-32 callipers and a single rear 245 mm disc with a 2-piston calliper.







The Supersport gets a higher specced S variant as well. It gets top-spec suspension in the form of fully adjustable 48 mm Öhlins TiN-treated forks and fully adjustable Öhlins rear gas-charged monoshock. For track use, there is a Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down quickshifter, and a pillion seat cowl is the aesthetic differentiator between the S and the base SuperSport.







The base version is priced at Rs 12.08 lakh (ex-Delhi) and the SuperSport S retails for Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-Delhi). The SuperSport S in white costs Rs 13.60 lakh. Ducati dealerships have started accepting bookings for the SuperSport. Booking amounts range from Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh depending on the dealership. The SuperSport faces direct competition from the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 and the Suzuki GSX-R1000F.