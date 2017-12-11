Ducati launches Scrambler Mach 2.0 in India



Created in collaboration with Roland Sands, the bike features a new paint scheme and other design accents







The Scrambler Mach 2.0 is a homage to the Scrambler Mach 1 250 which was launched in the sixties. Ducati collaborated with Californian bike customiser Roland Sands, who found inspiration in the Bell Cross helmet sold in the Scrambler 2017 collection. His inspiration works, with the bike exuding a 70’s West Coast vibe. Mechanical changes include a lower handlebar, Flat Track Pro seat and black accents in the form of blacked-out exhaust, handlebar and engine covers. The engine cylinder head fins, though, get the brushed aluminium finish. The bike looks striking with its painted fuel tank and rear fender featuring coloured stripes.







Mechanically, the 803cc air-cooled L-twin motor remains unchanged, the BS-IV compliant motor making 73PS at 8250rpm and 67Nm of torque at 5750rpm.



Dimensions-wise the Scrambler Mach 2.0 remains similar to the stock Scrambler Icon. It weighs 186kg and has a seat height of 790mm. Fuel tank capacity is 14 litres. Dynamically, the Scrambler is a blast, with a sharp 24-degree rake and suspension components like the 41mm upside down Kayaba front fork with 150mm of wheel travel and Kayaba rear monoshock which gets adjustment for preload and rebound.







The 10-spoke 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels are wrapped in dual-purpose MT tyres so you can indulge in mild offroading without worry.



Ducati will be selling the Scrambler Mach 2.0 at Rs 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom, India). That’s nearly a lakh and a half over the base Scrambler Icon which is priced at Rs 6.97 lakh. In the Scrambler group, the Mach 2.0 sits between the Classic and Cafe Racer, which are priced at Rs 8.48 and Rs 9.32 lakh. The Scrambler Mach 2.0 is available for delivery across all 7 Ducati dealerships in India viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Kochi.