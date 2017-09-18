DSK Benelli launches TNT 300 with ABS



The bike is available for Rs 3.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings are open, with deliveries expected within a week







DSK Benelli has launched the TNT 300 ABS for Rs 3.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It retails for Rs 3.93 lakh (on-road Pune). The ABS version commands a premium of Rs 19,000 over the non-ABS TNT 300 it replaces. Bookings for the new version have begun and you can book one by paying a booking amount of Rs 30,000. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this week.







This welcome move comes soon after the launch of the 302R, which has ABS. The TNT 300 is the third model from DSK Benelli to get ABS, the others being the TNT 600i and the 302R. Mechanically, the rest of the bike remains unchanged. The TNT 300 comes with a 300cc liquid-cooled and parallel twin motor that makes 37PS at 11,500rpm and 26.5Nm of torque at 10,000rpm. The bike gets a six-speed gearbox. Suspension components include front upside-down telescopic forks and rear side-mounted hydraulic mono shock absorber. For braking the bike gets a dual disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear. ABS is a dual channel one and is switchable.



The ABS version will be available in Bianco (white), Verde (green), Rosso (red) and Nero (black). The TNT 300 competes with the KTM Duke 390 and Kawasaki Z250, of which the Z250 misses out on ABS.