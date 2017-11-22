Driving Licence Tests To Become Stricter In Delhi

Maruti Suzuki to set up automated driving test centres in partnership with the Government at 10 locations in the capital

With increasing number of cars on the road, number of accidents have gone up as well. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in 2016 alone, the number of accidents on Indian roads stood at 4,80,652, resulting in 1,50,785 deaths. Data also reveals that drivers’ fault is a major factor, resulting in 84 per cent of the total accidents in 2016.

Now, to bring down this number, the Government has joined hands with India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, to set up automated driving test centres in the capital. Maruti Suzuki will setup 10 driving centres in Delhi over the span of the next 12 months. It will be done with an investment of over Rs 10 crore. These centres will comprise of a scientifically laid test track, integrated IT network and several high definition cameras. Additionally, these centres will also employ a video analytics technology to analyse the driving behaviour of the test taker.

Till now, driving tests are conducted manually by the driving inspector and we all know how those turn out. We think the new initiative taken by the Government is a good step forward and these automated driving test centres will result in better drivers as the use of technology will make the license issuing process error free. Related: Safe Driving: Do's and Don'ts

The locations for the centres have been finalised as DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) terminals at Hauz Khas, Shakur Basti, Raja Garden and Hari Nagar. Other centres are being built in Rohini, Dwarka, Jharoda Kalan, Burari, Sarai Kale Khan and Loni Road. Along with the setup, the manufacturer will also be responsible for operation and maintenance of the new centres for the next three years.

