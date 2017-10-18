 Diwali 2017: Attractive Festive Offers, Deals On Maruti Cars
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Diwali 2017: Attractive Festive Offers, Deals On Maruti Cars

Diwali 2017: Attractive Festive Offers, Deals On Maruti Cars

By: || Updated: 18 Oct 2017 09:30 PM
Diwali 2017: Attractive Festive Offers, Deals On Maruti Cars

There is no discount on the new Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and cars under the Nexa sub-brand, there’s something on offer on all Maruti Suzuki cars otherwise



Maruti Suzuki Ertiga



Maruti Suzuki is probably on top of its game with about a handful of models doing exceptionally well and a big launch in the new Swift expected next year. Maruti Suzuki seldom offers massive cash discounts, and this time too, the carmaker has bundled up multiple discounts that add up to a big amount. Here’s how much you can save if you’re buying a Maruti Suzuki this festive season:



Note to readers – Offers are for the month of October 2017 and may vary from variant to variant  



Delhi-NCR Offers























































































Model

Cash Discount (Rs)

Special discount (gold)

Exchange Bonus (Rs)

Special WOI Offer (Rs) (up to)

Total Savings excluding gold (Rs)



(Up to)

Alto 800

20,000

5 gm

20,000

8,000

48,000

Alto K10

15,000

4 gm

20,000

8,000

43,000

Celerio

22,000

4 gm

24,000

8,000

54,000

Dzire Tour

17,000

1 gm

15,500

NIL

32,500

Eeco

5,000

NIL

15,500

5,100

25,600

Omni

10,000

NIL

15,500

5,100

30,600

Ertiga

10,000

10 gm

45,000

8,000

63,000

Swift

24,000

2 gm

20,000

8,000

52,000

Wagon R

25,000

5 gm

29,000

8,000

62,000


 



Mumbai offers   























































Model

Cash Discount (Rs)

Exchange Bonus (Rs)

Total Savings (Rs)



(Up to)

Alto 800

25,000

25,000

50,000

Alto K10

25,000

25,000

50,000

Swift

25,000

30,000

55,000

Omni

10,000

17,000

27,000

Eeco

10,000

17,000

27,000

Ertiga

40,000

35,000

75,000

WagonR

35,000

30,000

65,000


 



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Exciting Offers On Hyundai Elite i20, Grand i10, Xcent And Eon This Diwali

trending now

INDIA
India can help US to keep an eye on ...
INDIA
Aligarh: 2 BJP MLAs ‘save’ doctors accused of foetus’ sex ...
WORLD
China's Communist Party congress begins in Beijing