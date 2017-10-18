Diwali 2017: Attractive Festive Offers, Deals On Maruti Cars

There is no discount on the new Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and cars under the Nexa sub-brand, there’s something on offer on all Maruti Suzuki cars otherwise

Maruti Suzuki is probably on top of its game with about a handful of models doing exceptionally well and a big launch in the new Swift expected next year. Maruti Suzuki seldom offers massive cash discounts, and this time too, the carmaker has bundled up multiple discounts that add up to a big amount. Here’s how much you can save if you’re buying a Maruti Suzuki this festive season:

Note to readers – Offers are for the month of October 2017 and may vary from variant to variant

Delhi-NCR Offers









Model





Cash Discount (Rs)





Special discount (gold)





Exchange Bonus (Rs)





Special WOI Offer (Rs) (up to)





Total Savings excluding gold (Rs)



(Up to)









Alto 800





20,000





5 gm





20,000





8,000





48,000









Alto K10





15,000





4 gm





20,000





8,000





43,000









Celerio





22,000





4 gm





24,000





8,000





54,000









Dzire Tour





17,000





1 gm





15,500





NIL





32,500









Eeco





5,000





NIL





15,500





5,100





25,600









Omni





10,000





NIL





15,500





5,100





30,600









Ertiga





10,000





10 gm





45,000





8,000





63,000









Swift





24,000





2 gm





20,000





8,000





52,000









Wagon R





25,000





5 gm





29,000





8,000





62,000









Mumbai offers









Model





Cash Discount (Rs)





Exchange Bonus (Rs)





Total Savings (Rs)



(Up to)









Alto 800





25,000





25,000





50,000









Alto K10





25,000





25,000





50,000









Swift





25,000





30,000





55,000









Omni





10,000





17,000





27,000









Eeco





10,000





17,000





27,000









Ertiga





40,000





35,000





75,000









WagonR





35,000





30,000





65,000







