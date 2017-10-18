Diwali 2017: Attractive Festive Offers, Deals On Maruti Cars

There is no discount on the new Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and cars under the Nexa sub-brand, there’s something on offer on all Maruti Suzuki cars otherwise
Maruti Suzuki is probably on top of its game with about a handful of models doing exceptionally well and a big launch in the new Swift expected next year. Maruti Suzuki seldom offers massive cash discounts, and this time too, the carmaker has bundled up multiple discounts that add up to a big amount. Here’s how much you can save if you’re buying a Maruti Suzuki this festive season:
Note to readers – Offers are for the month of October 2017 and may vary from variant to variant
Delhi-NCR Offers
Model
Cash Discount (Rs)
Special discount (gold)
Exchange Bonus (Rs)
Special WOI Offer (Rs) (up to)
Total Savings excluding gold (Rs)
(Up to)
Alto 800
20,000
5 gm
20,000
8,000
48,000
Alto K10
15,000
4 gm
20,000
8,000
43,000
Celerio
22,000
4 gm
24,000
8,000
54,000
Dzire Tour
17,000
1 gm
15,500
NIL
32,500
Eeco
5,000
NIL
15,500
5,100
25,600
Omni
10,000
NIL
15,500
5,100
30,600
Ertiga
10,000
10 gm
45,000
8,000
63,000
Swift
24,000
2 gm
20,000
8,000
52,000
Wagon R
25,000
5 gm
29,000
8,000
62,000
Mumbai offers
Model
Cash Discount (Rs)
Exchange Bonus (Rs)
Total Savings (Rs)
(Up to)
Alto 800
25,000
25,000
50,000
Alto K10
25,000
25,000
50,000
Swift
25,000
30,000
55,000
Omni
10,000
17,000
27,000
Eeco
10,000
17,000
27,000
Ertiga
40,000
35,000
75,000
WagonR
35,000
30,000
65,000
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.