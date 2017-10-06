 Discounts, Gold Coins On Renault Kwid And Duster This Diwali
By: || Updated: 06 Oct 2017 05:30 PM
Low-interest rate, exchange bonus and other schemes available on the Renault Lodgy as well



French automaker Renault is offering a festive bonanza this Diwali on its current lineup, including the now discontinued Scala and Pulse, on retails made between October 2 to October 31, 2017. However, its upcoming flagship offering, the Captur, will not be included in this festive scheme. So, let’s take a look at the offers, shall we? 



Renault Duster



2016 Renault Duster




  • The Renault Duster will be available with an interest rate of 7.99 per cent when bought with a loan from Renault Finance and Loan

  • Insurance at Rs 1 from Renault Assured program

  • The SUV attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and you also get a 2gm gold coin. The latter can be exchanged for a cash benefit as well (The rate for a 1gm gold coin has been taken at Rs 3,000)

  • You can avail a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus if you sell your old car through Renault Selection (launched in 2015, it is Renault India’s pre-owned car brand) 

  • An additional Rs 7,000 corporate bonus can be availed too



Except for the Duster RXS CVT petrol automatic variant, these offers are applicable throughout the Duster range.  



Renault Kwid 



Renault's bread and butter model, the Kwid, comes with just one offer - an interest rate of 7.99 per cent through Renault Finance and Loan



Renault Kwid



Renault Lodgy 



A cash benefit of Rs 30,000 on the Renault Lodgy Standard and RXE variants.



For Lodgy Stepway variants: 




  • An interest rate of 7.99 per through Renault Finance and Loan

  • Offers a 2gm gold coin which can be exchanged for cash benefits

  • A Rs 10,000 exchange bonus when you sell your old car through Renault Selection 

  • Additional corporate bonus of Rs 7,000



Renault Lodgy



Renault Scala and Pulse 



Renault Pulse: The Nissan Micra-based hatchback attracts a cash benefit of Rs 40,000 or an interest rate of Rs 4.49 per cent (from Renault Finance and Loan). Moreover, there’s an additional corporate/PSU discount of Rs 6,000. 



Renault Scala: The Nissan Sunny-based sedan attracts cash benefits of up to Rs 90,000 along with an additional corporate/PSU discount of Rs 6,000. 




 


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
