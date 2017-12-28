Delhi Transport Department To Add Two More Advanced Driving Centers In Delhi-NCR

Delhi Transport Department with the help of Maruti Suzuki is now going to set up 12 advanced driving test centers across multiple locations in Delhi.

We had earlier reported that the driving tests in Delhi are set to become much more stricter but as it goes, two more centers have been added to the initial list of 10. The new ones will be opening specifically in east Delhi which include Mayur Vihar Phase I and Surajmal Vihar areas. So get ready for a comprehensive and foolproof practical test if you are applying for a license in the Indian capital.

Maruti Suzuki will invest approximately Rs 15 crore to set up the centres and maintain them for three years while the Department of transport, NCT of Delhi will conduct driving tests and furnish the applicants with driving licenses once they pass the tests. The driving skills will now be tactfully tested via video analytics instead of being examined manually, making the whole process almost flawless and foolproof.

The track will test the capabilities of the drivers on all fronts starting with the reverse 'S' test, going on to the forward '8' shape test and the most dreaded parallel parking. The automated test centres will also possess facilities to put bike riders through a test which will still be much more straightforward as compared to the the four-wheeler test.

The first phase of the initiative will see test centres come up at Hauz Khas, Shakur Basti, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka. The commissioning and operation of these centres will be presided over by the transport department.

In our opinion, this is a welcome initiative and will promote better driving manners on the roads thereby making them safer for everyone.