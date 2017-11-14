Decoded: Renault Kwid Design

The Renault Kwid tossed the entry-level hatchback segment upside down with its out-of-the-box SUV-inspired styling

Cracking the entry-level space is usually tough as it is an extremely price-conscious one with an almost negligible window for ingenuity. With the Kwid, however, Renault not only redefined the mini segment, it also altered the perception and desire of small car buyers in a single stroke! With its crossover DNA, the Renault Kwid became the star of the mini segment overnight. Its out-of-the-box, SUV-inspired styling has played a vital role in its success and the unprecedented status it has achieved in the segment. But what made Renault give the Kwid butch styling like its elder siblings? Let’s find out.

Big Small Car

It’s no secret that Indian car buyers love their SUVs. With the Kwid, Renault gave a taste of it to first-time car buyers. The Kwid’s SUV-like silhouette hit the right chord instantly and made its peers look plain-vanilla in front of it.

As they say, all good things come in small packages. The Kwid is the epitome of the same. Yes, the SUV-inspired styling not only makes it stand out among its rivals, it also raises its practicality quotient manifold. The high ground clearance results in a relatively higher seating position, which makes getting in and out of the cabin a breeze, especially for the elderly. The high driving position also gives a commanding view of the road ahead, and that’s one of the prime reasons people buy SUVs.

When it comes to size, the Renault Kwid towers over its closest rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and the Alto K10. In fact, the Alto 800, which competes with the Kwid 0.8-litre, is as much as 249mm shorter than the Renault. If you place the Kwid next to the Marutis, you get the feeling that you are looking at a small SUV rather than a hatchback.

With 180mm of ground clearance, the Kwid not only rides 20mm higher than the Alto, but also matches that of several SUVs sold in the country. Its class-leading interior space is courtesy of its gigantic wheelbase, which is over 60mm more than the Alto. The Kwid’s boot space, which is rated at 300-litres, is not only larger than its rivals, but also that of many premium hatchbacks from a segment or two above.

SUV Siblings

Family is your biggest strength. The Renault Kwid borrows SUV characteristics from its big brothers, the Duster and the Captur. The wide, intimidating front profile with a large grille and chunky headlamps are inspired from the rugged-looking Duster, while the rear resembles the flamboyant Renault Captur. The beefy body cladding accentuates its crossover appeal further. The high 180mm ground clearance gives it SUV-like approach and departure angles and it won’t disappoint you when the roads are not buttery smooth, which happens quite frequently in our country.

Icing On The Cake: Customisation Options

If you’re someone who doesn’t like your car to be factory stock, Renault has a solution for you. With accessories in over 60+ categories, there are loads of interior and exterior customisation add-ons to choose from, including multiple upholstery, matting and steering cover options. Also on offer are several glitzy chrome appliques with beefier side moulding for a more rugged look.