December 2017 Sales Comparison – Toyota Fortuner Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Skoda Kodiaq

All the SUVs registered sharp drop in December sales, including the segment-leading Toyota Fortuner

The last month of 2017 registered a poor show from SUVs priced close to the Rs 30 lakh mark. This is understandable as people often shy away from purchasing new cars in the last month of a calendar year as the used car market rates a car bought in a more recent year higher.

December 2017 Vs November 2017









Models





Toyota Fortuner





Ford Endeavour





Skoda Kodiaq









December 2017





1,591





326





192









November 2017





2,217





549





267









Difference





-626





-223





-75









*The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and the Isuzu mu-X also fall in this segment but owing to their negligible sales, we didn’t consider them

In the month-on-month comparison, the Toyota Fortuner did over 600 units less in December. While sales of the Ford Endeavour slipped by 200+ units, the Skoda Kodiaq’s figures read a mere 192 for the last month of 2017. Launched in October last year, the highest sales for the Kodiaq were in the same month – 289 units.

December 2017 Vs December 2016









Models





Toyota Fortuner





Ford Endeavour





Skoda Kodiaq









December 2017





1,591





326





192









December 2016





1,780





912





-









Difference





-189





-586





-









While the monthly comparison wasn’t encouraging, the year-on-year chart too holds no surprises. The Toyota Fortuner’s sales plunged by 180+ units compared to last year, but it still shows that the butch SUV is in demand more than a year since its launch. The Endeavour, on the other hand, has had an even harder fall, with sales reduced to 326 units from 912 units in December 2016.

The sales number is one of the variables that impact the pre-owned value of any car. Let’s see if the month of January brings more smiles on the faces of automakers.

Recommended: 2017 December Sales Comparison - Baleno Vs Elite i20 Vs Jazz Vs Polo

Read More on : Toyota Fortuner Automatic