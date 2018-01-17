 December 2017 Sales Comparison – Toyota Fortuner Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Skoda Kodiaq
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • December 2017 Sales Comparison – Toyota Fortuner Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Skoda Kodiaq

December 2017 Sales Comparison – Toyota Fortuner Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Skoda Kodiaq

By: || Updated: 17 Jan 2018 08:30 PM
December 2017 Sales Comparison – Toyota Fortuner Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Skoda Kodiaq

All the SUVs registered sharp drop in December sales, including the segment-leading Toyota Fortuner



Toyota Fortuner



The last month of 2017 registered a poor show from SUVs priced close to the Rs 30 lakh mark. This is understandable as people often shy away from purchasing new cars in the last month of a calendar year as the used car market rates a car bought in a more recent year higher.



December 2017 Vs November 2017































Models

Toyota Fortuner

Ford Endeavour

Skoda Kodiaq

December 2017

1,591

326

192

November 2017

2,217

549

267

Difference

-626

-223

-75


*The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and the Isuzu mu-X also fall in this segment but owing to their negligible sales, we didn’t consider them



In the month-on-month comparison, the Toyota Fortuner did over 600 units less in December. While sales of the Ford Endeavour slipped by 200+ units, the Skoda Kodiaq’s figures read a mere 192 for the last month of 2017. Launched in October last year, the highest sales for the Kodiaq were in the same month – 289 units.



December 2017 Vs December 2016































Models

Toyota Fortuner

Ford Endeavour

Skoda Kodiaq

December 2017

1,591

326

192

December 2016

1,780

912

-

Difference

-189

-586

-


While the monthly comparison wasn’t encouraging, the year-on-year chart too holds no surprises. The Toyota Fortuner’s sales plunged by 180+ units compared to last year, but it still shows that the butch SUV is in demand more than a year since its launch. The Endeavour, on the other hand, has had an even harder fall, with sales reduced to 326 units from 912 units in December 2016.



The sales number is one of the variables that impact the pre-owned value of any car. Let’s see if the month of January brings more smiles on the faces of automakers.



Recommended: 2017 December Sales Comparison - Baleno Vs Elite i20 Vs Jazz Vs Polo


Read More on : Toyota Fortuner Automatic


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Tata Motors Teases 3 New Connected Cars For Auto Expo 2018

trending now

VIDEO
Why politics over scrapped Haj subsidy? Watch big debate
TRENDING
Twitter remembers Rohith Vemula on his second death anniversary
INDIA
Justice Arun Mishra recuses himself from hearing Loya death ...