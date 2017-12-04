Datsun To Launch Redi-GO 1.0 AMT Soon

Likely to be available with 1.0-litre engines, the AMT version might be introduced before the 2018 Auto Expo.

Datsun India is all set to launch the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its more powerful 1.0-litre redi-GO hatchback soon. We expect the carmaker to launch it around the 2018 Auto Expo. The entry-level Datsun car is doing reasonably well and with the addition of an AMT gearbox, it’ll be a more potent rival to the Alto K10 and the Kwid (both available with AMTs).

Launched in June 2016, the redi-GO was available only with a 0.8-litre engine until the 1.0-litre motor was introduced in July this year. Since the Renault Kwid and the redi-GO share the same platform it was just a matter of time before the Japanese automaker brought the automatic gearbox to its affordable hatch.

The smaller capacity 0.8-litre engine generates 54PS of max power and 72Nm of peak torque whereas the bigger unit pumps out 69PS of max power and 91Nm of max torque. Both are linked to a 5-speed manual transmission; the 1.0-litre one, however, is also available with an AMT option.

Just like the Kwid AMT, the feature list of the redi-GO AMT is expected to remain the same as its corresponding variant. The automatic transmission is offered only in the 1.0-litre versions of the Renault hatch and thus, the redi-GO is expected to follow the same suit. It will continue to feature LED daytime running lights, sporty red accents for the seats, regular CD player, USB, AUX-in, driver-side airbag and an all-black cabin.

It’s available in 8 variants – D, A, T, T (O), S, Sport, T (O) 1.0L and S-1.0L. However, the 1.0-litre engine is only offered in the T (O) and the S variant. Considering the Kwid’s case, we expect these two variants to get the AMT options.

With respect to prices, the AMT versions of the Kwid cost Rs 30,000 more over their manual counterparts. So, we can safely deduce the redi-GO AMTs to bear a bump of similar amount above its manual variants.

