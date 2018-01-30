Datsun redi-GO Interior: Practical Yet Premium

Datsun redi-GO offers spacious interiors,feature-rich cabin and a boot big enough to swallow your luggage for a weekend getaway. Its compact design and host of first in class features make redi-GO a top competitor in its segment.

Imagine experiencing the best of both worlds’, space and comfort, in a hatchback. Starting at Rs 2.49 lakh(ex-showroom, pan India), Datsun redi-GO meets all your expectations. The interior of the stylish hatchback from Datsun offers the best of both worlds - comfort and space. In an era where car buyers want to get the best value, cabin space and features become two really important deal breakers. Well, the redi-GO with ample interior space along with some best-in-class features makes for an ideal package.

Big Inside



Datsun has used modern engineering techniques and clever space management to offer an interior that’s truly a class above its rivals.



The stylish and compact hatchback offers a spacious cabin for all. Thanks to the tried-and-tested tallboy architecture, the redi-GO stands 1514mm tall. The tall stance has resulted in ample headroom that even the tallest of family members feel comfortable. Of course, with the 2348mm wheelbase, occupants get to stretch their legs to their heart’s content. With the best-in-class ground clearance of 185mm, one doesn’t have to worry about scraping the underbelly of a fully loaded car on speed breakers and potholes.





The car also offers a large 222-litre boot, which is far superior to the 177-litre boot of the nearest rival, to accommodate your storage needs.



The in-cabin storage spaces give you flexibility on the glovebox, on the dashboard and the door-pads which can accommodate all your gadgets, wallets, magazines and important documents.



Check out: 5 Things That Make The Datsun redi-GO Perfect For First-Time Car Buyers

Big And Feature-rich Interior

The redi-GO’s cabin comes loaded to the gills with comfort and convenience enhancing features. Modern safety features, like the airbag, go a long way in making this car a pure value-for-money proposition. Here’s a quick look at some of the features on offer :



All-new black interiors to give the car a plush interior feel.



Parking Sensors (on Gold Edition) – Parking in tight spaces has now become easier than ever





Drive Computer – From mileage to distance-to-empty, there’s a lot of information available at just the touch of a button.



Power Windows – For easy assist



CD/FM/AM/AUX/USB with Two Speakers – Carry your music wherever you go





Ambient Mood Lighting (Gold edition) – Add a dash of premium feel through the convenience of your smartphone



Central Locking with Remote Key – Safety and convenience at the touch of a button



Driver Airbag - The safety net of an airbag to protect you.



Takeaway:

With the Datsun redi-GO offering a really spacious cabin along with premium features from a segment above, this stylish compact hatchback can be safely heralded as the next ‘BIG’ thing in the world of small cars. The reliable powertrain,fuel efficiency of 22.7kmpl, robust suspension and class-leading safety features make redi-GO tower ahead of its competition. For those who plan on buying an entry-level hatchback, Datsun redi-GO is a must to be considered.

Competitive pricing from Datsun has furthered this car's appeal, and if this wasn't enough, there is a dazzling Gold Edition on offer as well.

These might interest you: