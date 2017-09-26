Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L Special Edition Introduced

The Datsun redi-GO Gold Edition comes with stylistic changes inside-out along with additional features, and is based on the 1.0-litre version of the hatchback

Datsun has introduced the redi-GO Gold 1.0L special edition in the ongoing festive season. It is only available in the recently introduced 1.0L version of the hatchback. Just like the Sport edition which is based on the redi-GO 0.8-litre, the Gold edition comes with stylistic changes inside-out along with additional features. It is likely to be priced around Rs 15-18,000 more than the top-spec S 1.0L trim, which is priced at Rs 3.72 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

What’s new in the Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L?



Gold themed graphics on the hood, roof and doors



Gold inserts on grille and wheel covers



Available in three colours: White, Silver and Bronze Grey



Contrasting spoiler and wheel covers: White and Silver colours get a Volcano Grey spoiler, while Bronze Grey option gets a Black spoiler



Black leatherette seat upholstery with gold highlights



Gold highlights on the centre console



Bluetooth-enabled music system, which was sorely missing in the 1.0-litre and 0.8-litre models



Comes with rear parking sensors



Offers app-controlled ambient lighting



Chrome boot-lid garnish



Mechanically, it remains unaltered and offers the same 1.0-litre motor that also powers its sibling, the Renault Kwid. The engine puts out 68PS of max power and 91Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

