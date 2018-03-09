 Datsun redi-GO AMT Launched At Rs 3.80 Lakh
By: || Updated: 09 Mar 2018 04:32 PM
Available with both variants of the 1.0-litre version, the Datsun redi-GO AMT is the most economical 1.0-litre AMT-equipped offering in the segment 





Datsun has finally launched the long-waited AMT version of the redi-GO in the country. It is available with both the variants – the T (O) and the S – of the Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre, which was launched in July 2017.  



Datsun redi-GO AMT



We’ve driven the Datsun redi-GO AMT and here are our first impressions: Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT: First Drive



Prices (ex-showroom, pan India)

























Datsun redi-GO 1.0L

Manual



AMT



Difference

T (O)

Rs 3.58 lakh

Rs 3.80 lakh

~ Rs 22,000

S

Rs 3.73 lakh

Rs 3.95 lakh

~ Rs 22,000


Impressively, Datsun has managed to keep the price of its AMT model in check when compared to the Renault Kwid AMT, which features the same AMT unit. Both the AMT variants of the Kwid attract a premium of about Rs 30,000 over their manual counterparts. Just to put things into perspective, the Datsun redi-GO AMT features an additional creep function and a manual mode compared to the Kwid. The redi-GO AMT is now also the most economical 1.0-litre AMT-equipped offering in the entry-level segment. In fact, the decently loaded top-spec S variant with driver airbag and Bluetooth-enabled audio system is priced under Rs 4 lakh! 



Datsun redi-GO AMT



The segment at a glance (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi)






















Datsun redi-GO AMT

Renault Kwid AMT

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT

T (O): Rs 3.80 lakh

RXL: Rs 3.87 lakh

VXI (O): Rs 4.18 lakh

S: Rs 3.95 lakh

RXT (O): Rs 4.34 lakh


  


Check out the additional goodies the Datsun redi-GO AMT packs over its manual counterpart here: Datsun redi-GO AMT Details Out



