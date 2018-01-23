Datsun redi-GO AMT Launched At Rs 3.80 Lakh

Available with both variants of the 1.0-litre version, the Datsun redi-GO AMT is the most economical 1.0-litre AMT-equipped offering in the segment

Datsun has finally launched the long-waited AMT version of the redi-GO in the country. It is available with both the variants – the T (O) and the S – of the Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre, which was launched in July 2017.

We’ve driven the Datsun redi-GO AMT and here are our first impressions: Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT: First Drive

Prices (ex-showroom, pan India)









Datsun redi-GO 1.0L





Manual





AMT





Difference









T (O)





Rs 3.58 lakh





Rs 3.80 lakh





~ Rs 22,000









S





Rs 3.73 lakh





Rs 3.95 lakh





~ Rs 22,000









Impressively, Datsun has managed to keep the price of its AMT model in check when compared to the Renault Kwid AMT, which features the same AMT unit. Both the AMT variants of the Kwid attract a premium of about Rs 30,000 over their manual counterparts. Just to put things into perspective, the Datsun redi-GO AMT features an additional creep function and a manual mode compared to the Kwid. The redi-GO AMT is now also the most economical 1.0-litre AMT-equipped offering in the entry-level segment. In fact, the decently loaded top-spec S variant with driver airbag and Bluetooth-enabled audio system is priced under Rs 4 lakh!

The segment at a glance (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi)









Datsun redi-GO AMT





Renault Kwid AMT





Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT









T (O): Rs 3.80 lakh





RXL: Rs 3.87 lakh





VXI (O): Rs 4.18 lakh









S: Rs 3.95 lakh





RXT (O): Rs 4.34 lakh











Check out the additional goodies the Datsun redi-GO AMT packs over its manual counterpart here: Datsun redi-GO AMT Details Out

