Datsun redi-GO AMT Details Out

The Datsun redi-GO’s 5-speed AMT offers a creep function and a manual mode

Datsun’s bread and butter model, the redi-GO, is finally getting an AMT (automated-manual transmission), slated to launch in the country soon. Datsun has already started accepting pre-launch bookings for the redi-GO AMT for a minimum payment of Rs 10,000 since last week. Deliveries of the redi-GO AMT will commence from January 23, 2018.

The redi-GO AMT will be available in the top variant that also gets the driver-side airbag. There will be no ‘AMT’ badging anywhere to differentiate the manual redi-GO from the automatic. Inside too, the redi-GO AMT will be the same as the redi-GO 1.0-litre and will get an all-black cabin.

The redi-GO borrows the Renault Kwid’s 5-speed Easy-R AMT unit. Unlike the Kwid, which features a dial-type AMT gear selector, placed just below the AC controls, the redi-GO comes with a floor-mounted gear lever, which has been lifted straight from the Duster/Terrano AMT. The redi-GO’s AMT unit gets two major features that are missing in the Kwid: the creep function and a manual model. The former allows the car to crawl ahead without using the accelerator during takeoff, while the latter lets you hold onto a gear longer than the auto mode allows.

In terms of features, the redi-GO AMT gets a Bluetooth-enabled audio system, which is also available with the 0.8-litre Sport and 1.0-litre Gold editions. The central locking system (button placed on the dashboard) and the keyless entry functions are also available. Datsun now offers these features from the T variant onwards in the redi-GO range.

The redi-GO AMT is likely to be priced between Rs 3.90-4 lakh as it gets the same equipment as the top-spec S variant of the 1.0-litre manual redi-GO.

Vitals



Engine : 1.0-litre i-SAT (999cc)

: 1.0-litre i-SAT (999cc)

Power : 68PS @ 5,500rpm

: 68PS @ 5,500rpm

Torque : 91Nm @ 4,250rpm

: 91Nm @ 4,250rpm

Transmission: 5-speed AMT



