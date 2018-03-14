Datsun Redi-GO AMT Challenge

Test drive the redi-Go AMT and stand a chance to win benefits worth Rs 5000. Find out how

Datsun redi-Go has become the de facto choice for first time car buyers given it’s bold design and Japanese build quality The redi-GO has proved that buying a budget hatch is not a comprise as it checks all the boxes when it comes to features, comfort, safety and performance. The Japanese car maker is so confident of its latest offering - the redi-GO AMT, that it has taken a bold decision by throwing up a challenge for new car buyers in the country. All you have to do is test drive the redi-GO AMT, and if you choose to opt for a rival AMT-equipped car within seven days of the test drive, Datsun will give you benefits worth Rs 5,000.

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, not if you look at the car in question. The Datsun redi-GO AMT offers some best-in-class features with its AMT gearbox being the highlight. How? Imagine going for a drive around the block and getting stuck in annoying stop-and-go traffic. Thanks to the Rush-hour mode in the redi-GO AMT, now you never have to worry about that. Just lift off the brake pedal and the car starts to crawl at speeds of around 5-6kmph.

This gearbox not only succeeds in selecting correct gears for a better drive, but also offers a premium performance and great fuel efficiency. The Dual Driving Mode in the redi-GO AMT aids uphill driving and overtaking immensely. However, if you are ever in the mood to drive enthusiastically, it also allows you to upshift or downshift at will by using the gear stick.

Coming back to the car itself, some of its other highlighting features include segment-first LED DRLs and an enormous ground clearance of 185mm, which is sure to make journeys on our roads more comfortable. Speaking of which, the redi-GO features a whopping 222-litre of boot space, that can swallow up any luggage you throw at it. Also Read: Datsun Launches Go, Go Plus Remix Editions In India

Powering the redi-Go AMT is a 1.0-litre petrol engine, paired to a 5-speed AMT gearbox. This powertrain delivers 68PS of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm, while offering a fuel efficiency of 23kmpl (ARAI claimed). The best part is, you get all this for a price of Rs 3.81 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) which is lower than both of its rivals, the Alto K10 AMT and the Kwid AMT. So, are you still up for the challenge?

Coming back to the challenge, it will only be applicable if you opt for either the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT or the Renault Kwid AMT. Datsun will offer benefits up to Rs 5,000 to the buyer of the competition AMT car, which can be availed at any Nissan-Datsun showroom.

Take away - The Datsun redi-GO offers the lot of value for money when it comes to technology and reliability. Not to mention it gets a UN 94-certified body shell and airbag that take safety a notch above the competition. Still think you can turn the redi-Go AMT down? Well, give it a shot, head to your closest Nissan Datsun dealership today.

