Datsun redi-GO 1.0L AMT Bookings Open

Pre-launch bookings can be made starting today, while deliveries will start from January 23, 2018 onwards

Update: Datsun redi-GO AMT Launched At Rs 3.80 Lakh

Datsun India is introducing a new variant of the redi-Go 1.0L with an AMT gearbox, the bookings for which have officially begun. Customers can make an upfront payment of Rs 10,000 at all Nissan and Datsun showrooms across India for the AMT-equipped entry-level hatch. The deliveries will start from January 23 after the Japanese corporation concludes the launch. The delivery timeline will depend upon the variants and the payment methods chosen by the buyers. The redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT will be available at a premium of Rs 35,000 to 40,000 over the corresponding variants with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

Currently, the Datsun redi-GO AMT with the 5-speed manual gearbox is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh to Rs 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-of-the-line Gold variant. Now that it’s confirmed that the AMT gearbox will only be available with a 1.0-litre engine and not the 0.8-litre engine, its fairly easy to make an educated guess of its expected price. The T(O) variant is the one from where the 1.0-litre engine options are available and it is priced at Rs 3.62 lakh. Hence, the same variant with the AMT gearbox priced in the vicinity of Rs 4 lakh makes a lot of sense. Related: Datsun redi-GO 1.0-Litre: First Drive Review

The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L AMT comes with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder motor which churns out 68PS@5500 rpm and maximum torque of 91Nm@4250rpm. Its rivals include the Renault Kwid AMT and the Alto K10 AMT.

