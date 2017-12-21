Datsun redi-GO 0.8L or 1.0L? Which one should you go for?

Buying a car is never an easy decision considering the number of choices available in the market today. For most buyers in India, it is their first step towards personal mobility. Datsun, the Japanese carmaker, understands how important and difficult this decision can be. Enter the redi-GO, a hatchback that not only ticks all the right boxes when it comes to practicality and style but is also available with two engine options - 0.8L and 1.0L. But which one suits you best?

Datsun redi-GO 0.8L

The Datsun redi-GO 0.8L, priced at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is the most affordable hatchback in the segment. The 800cc, 3-cylinder petrol motor, which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, generates 54PS of power and 72Nm of torque to make the redi-GO 0.8L one of the most powerful vehicles in its segment and a perfect urban companion. The hatchback is tuned for city driving and offers good low- and mid-range performance that helps avoid regular shuffling between gears in heavy traffic conditions.

Along with the best-in-class power, the redi-GO returns an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figure of 22.7kmpl. The adequate power and superior fuel-efficiency make the redi-GO 0.8L the perfect car for an urban driver.

Datsun redi-GO 1.0L

If your driving is a mix of city roads and highways, then the redi-GO 1.0L is the car for you. Available at a starting price of Rs 3.57 lakh, the hatchback is equipped with a powerful 3-cylinder, 999cc petrol engine makes 68PS of power and 91Nm of torque. Like the redi-GO 0.8L, this one gets a 5-speed manual transmission too. Given the mixed driving cycles, the engine has been tuned to offer the best of both driving conditions - highway and city. With a peak power output of 68PS, there’s enough thrust coming from the motor to make quick overtaking easy. The powerful 1.0L i-SAT engine delivers an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figure of 22.5kmpl. The top-of-the-line S 1.0L variant also offers a driver airbag that inspires additional confidence regarding the car’s safety.

Engines aside, both the 0.8L and 1L redi-GO are the same and offer identical goodness. The redi-GO (both the 0.8L and the 1.0L) gets a luggage-hauling capacity of 222 litres and can seat five people comfortably. The spacious cabin, a powerful driveline and rich features make the redi-GO a perfect car for the weekends as well. To add to your style quotient, the redi-GO also comes in a special Gold edition with a gold-inspired exterior and cabin while also packs segment-first features like mood lighting and reverse parking sensors (segment-first).

So there it is, if you are looking for a pocket-friendly city hatch, the redi-GO 0.8L is well equipped for the job at hand. If you want to add some more pep to your daily drives and weekend getaways, then the redi-GO 1.0L is the car for you.