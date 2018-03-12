Datsun Launches Go, Go Plus Remix Editions In India

The cars get only cosmetic updates with new interior theme and body graphics on their exteriors

Datsun India has launched the Remix Edition of its GO and GO Plus cars at Rs 4.21 lakh and Rs 4.99 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). The changes are only skin-deep and largely hover around new body graphics on the roof and hood along with an all-black interior theme. Looking at the features on offer on both these cars, the limited edition variants seem to be based on the T variant.

Both the MPV and the hatchback get dual-tone exteriors. While the Remix version of the GO gets a new black exterior colour with orange decals, the GO Plus gets a dual-tone treatment with orange-black decals on its white exterior. In the Remix Edition, the GO and GO Plus are also offered in white and dual-tone silver paint schemes respectively.

Just like the T variant of the GO, the Remix Edition gets electric power steering, front power windows, AC with heater, Bluetooth audio system, manual central locking and remote keyless entry as standard. Additionally, it gets an all-black front grille, black wheel covers, black interiors, chrome bumper bezel and special seat covers that are exclusive to the limited edition.

Since the Remix Edition is not based on the top T(O) variant which also gets airbags, those who want their cars with this life-saving feature will have to settle for the standard GO and GO+.

The limited Remix Edition GO and GO+ do not see any mechanical changes. Both the GO and GO+ are powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, which pumps out max power of 68PS and peak torque of 104Nm. Linked to 5-speed manual transmission, both the cars return a claimed mileage of 20.1kmpl.

Stay tuned to CarDekho to stay abreast with all the latest automotive buzz.

Recommended: 10 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With Unique Features: Kwid, Tiago, EcoSport & More

Read More on : GO on road price