Datsun Cross To Have Its World Debut On January 18, 2018

The production version will be called ‘Cross,’ not ‘GO Cross,’ and will sit above the GO+ on which it is based on

Pictured: Production-spec Datsun Cross

Datsun has announced that the production-spec version of the GO Cross concept, now known just as the Cross, will be revealed in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 18, 2018.

Pictured: Datsun GO Cross Concept

The GO Cross concept made its premiere in October 2015 and was later displayed at the Indian Auto Expo 2016 in February. It's been well over two years now and the long-awaited production-spec model is finally making its world premiere in Indonesia this month.

The Datsun Cross will share sheet metal with the GO+ and will be based on the same platform as the GO and GO+. In fact, it appears to be the same formula that Honda adopted with the BR-V and the Mobilio (now discontinued).

Datsun has released an official image of the production-spec Cross’ front profile and it looks quite upmarket compared to its siblings. In fact, the front fascia is reminiscent of the flashy concept with the headlight projector engulfed in daytime running LEDs.

The front bumper appears hefty and features a slightly larger and more upright Datsun D-cut grille. It also offers faux skid plates and all-around body cladding, which are customary add-ons in these wannabe crossovers. Expect the side profile to feature larger wheels compared to the GO+'s 13-inchers, that too with alloys. Overall, the Cross’ rear and side profiles will remind you of the GO+ the most.

On the inside, the Datsun Cross is believed to offer a subtly restyled version of the dashboard that is found in the GO and GO+ for a more premium feel. It might get Datsun’s 7-inch touchscreen unit with built-in navigation that is presently offered in its Russian lineup: the ON-DO and MI-DO. It might also feature three-row seating like the GO+.

Mechanically, the Cross is expected to carry forward the 1.2-litre petrol (68PS/104Nm) unit that powers the GO and GO+ as well, with a 5-speed manual. Apart from the 1.2-litre petrol, we feel that Datsun should also introduce the 1.5-litre K9K diesel in its 64PS state of tune that powers the Nissan Micra in India. Since the Cross is also underpinned by the V platform of the Micra, this engine could easily find a way under its bonnet. However, there’s no clarity from Datsun on this.

The Datsun Cross' prices are expected to begin between Rs 4-5 lakh, rivalling vehicles such as the Mahindra KUV100 NXT. It is likely to be launched in India later this year.

