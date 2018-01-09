Datsun Cross Spied Up Close Ahead Of January 18 Reveal

The test mules indicate that the Cross will bear a lot of resemblance with the GO+ save for the redesigned front profile

The Datsun Cross, which is the production-spec version of the GO Cross concept, will make its world premiere on January 18, 2018, in Indonesia. But before that, a couple of test mules have been spied up close, revealing that it will just be a spruced up version of the GO+ micro MPV as against the concept, that had plenty of sheet metal changes.

Pictured: Production-spec Datsun Cross

Along with the Cross’ reveal date, Datsun had also released a teaser picture of the production-spec model's front profile a few days ago. And it was good to see that the automaker has retained most of the design cues of its concept. However, unlike the front fascia, it seems that the side and rear profiles will have a lot in common with the GO+ micro MPV on which it is based.

First off, the side profile of the concept was more sculpted. The window line was also relatively streamlined and sleeker compared to that of the GO+. Even that aside, the concept’s quarter glass was way more sporty compared to the carried over, MPV-like larger units in the Cross.

The character lines were also more pronounced in the concept compared to the GO+ and the doors were differently moulded with a prominent lower crease.

Pictured: Datsun GO Cross Concept

We believe that Datsun should have taken this opportunity to subtly alter the production model’s sheet metal to replicate the concept. More so because it has already redesigned the front profile and has taken over two years to bring it into production.

The Cross is expected to carry forward the updates Datsun has introduced recently with the GO family in Indonesia such as 15-inch alloy wheels and new electronically adjustable outside rear view mirrors, among others (check out the picture below). These updates are likely to be introduced in the India-spec versions of the GO and GO+ as well this year.

Pictured: Indonesia-spec Datsun GO+

Stay tuned to CD for the global premiere of the Datsun Cross on January 18, 2018. Meanwhile, read in detail about the Cross’ front profile, mechanicals, expected price and other bits here: Datsun Cross To Have Its World Debut On January 18, 2018.

Image source