Datsun Cross Revealed; Will It Come To India?

The Cross is based on the GO+ micro MPV, but gets plenty of additional features and a petrol automatic powertrain

More than two years after the GO Cross concept was revealed in Japan, and then at Auto Expo 2016 in India, Datsun has finally launched its production-spec version called the Cross in Indonesia.

The Cross looks like a beefed up GO+ micro MPV, however, the front profile looks more upright compared to the GO/GO+. Interestingly, Datsun has retained several styling bits from the flashy concept with its auto projector headlamps featuring LED light guide and closely positioned fog lamps. The hefty new front bumper gets customary crossover elements such as a faux skid plate and dual-tone treatment.

While the new front fascia helps distinguish the Cross from the GO+, the side and the rear profiles still have a striking resemblance with the latter. The all-around body cladding and bigger wheels along with a front mimicking rear bumper do help out, but that much.

Dimensions











Datsun GO+





Datsun Cross









Length





3,995mm





3,995mm (unchanged)









Width





1,635mm





1,670mm (+35mm)









Height





1,490mm





1,560mm (+70mm)









Wheelbase





2450 mm





2450 mm (unchanged)









Ground Clearance





170mm





200mm (+30mm)









Tyres





155/70 R13 (India-spec)





175/65 R15









As we already know that the Cross is essentially a GO+ so the overall length has remained unaltered. The increase in width and height compared to the GO+ are certainly due to the redesigned front profile, additional body cladding, beefier roof rails and raised ground clearance.

New Features and Cabin Experience

The Datsun Cross gets a new dashboard featuring an all-black theme that makes its cabin look premium compared to the GO+’s. Though there's a resemblance with the GO+'s dashboard, Datsun has done a decent job to enhance its layout and appeal. The Cross also does away with the front bench seats as in the micro MPV and hatchback. The seats both at the front and rear appear to be better bolstered. The three-row seating layout has been carried on from the GO+ though the third-row is best suited for children and short drives.

Pictured: Datsun GO+

Additional features in the Datsun Cross include a new instrument cluster with analog tachometer (digital offered with the GO/GO+), revised door panels with all four power windows and a central locking button, a new 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Aux-in, USB and smartphone integration, and electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors with indicators, among others. It’s a big step-up from the GO+ MPV, which doesn’t have any of these features. Datsun has highlighted in its press release that it has improved the NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels in the Cross compared to the other two models.

On the safety front, the Cross offers dual-front airbags and Vehicle Dynamic Control that comprises ABS with EBD and brake assist, traction control and brake-limited slip differential (B-LSD). The GO and GO+, on the other hand, only offer an optional driver airbag in India.

Engine and Transmission

The Datsun Cross is powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol motor found under the hood of the GO and GO+. However, it’s available in two states of tune - a 68PS, 104Nm one and a more powerful 77PS, 104Nm version that also powers the Nissan Micra. The Cross comes with two transmission options, a standard 5-speed manual and an optional X-Tronic CVT automatic (as in the Nissan Micra petrol in India).

Indian market introduction?

It would be fairly easy for Datsun to introduce the Cross in India given that the automaker is already manufacturing the GO+ here. However, during a recent media drive of the redi-GO AMT, Jerome Saigot, managing director, Nissan India, had said that Datsun has no immediate plans to launch the Cross in the country; at least not in 2018.

Saigot said they are studying other strategies for the Indian market, but did not entirely rule out the Cross' introduction. In our opinion, the Cross could help Datsun boost sales given its crossover appeal, which is favoured by car buyers here. Besides, the GO and GO+ have been managing combined monthly sales of less than 1k units. If launched, the Datsun Cross could sport a starting price of Rs 4-5 lakh to rival vehicles such as the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Meanwhile, the GO and GO+ are themselves expected to receive a midlife makeover and what could be better than to draw some design inspiration from the Cross itself!

Jerome Saigot has also spoken about other exciting new products lined up for the Indian market. While he hasn’t mentioned specifics, we reckon he could be referring to the future derivatives of the CMF-A platform that currently underpins the Kwid and the redi-GO. A compact MPV based on the CMF-A was already confirmed by Renault last year, and Datsun might as well launch its own version, similar to what it did with the redi-GO.