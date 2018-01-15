Confirmed: Datsun Cross To Get A CVT Automatic

The Datsun Cross will most likely feature Nissan’s X-Tronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Last week, we brought to you spy shots and a teaser photo of the upcoming Datsun Cross, revealing quite a bit of the car's exterior. And now, Datsun has confirmed that the newest member in its lineup will be equipped with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The Datsun Cross will be launched on January 18, 2018, in Jakarta, Indonesia and is expected to arrive in India in 2018.

Since it is based on the GO+, the Cross is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. Besides the CVT, the Cross is also expected to get the standard 5-speed manual. The CVT is expected to be the same 5-speed X-Tronic unit that comes as standard with the Micra petrol in India as suggested by the press release. The GO and GO+ are not available with an automatic transmission as of now.

The 1.2-litre petrol motor of the GO and GO+ is also borrowed from the Micra. The Datsuns get a slightly lower state of tune (68PS/104Nm) compared to the Micra (77PS/104Nm). However, it remains to be seen whether the Cross, which is a premium product compared to the GO and GO+, will get the more powerful tune or not. The Micra petrol CVT returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 19.34kmpl whereas the GO+ (petrol 5-speed manual) returns 19.44kmpl. So expect the Cross CVT to return a similar figure.

Stay tuned to CD as we inch closer to the complete reveal of the Datsun Cross on January 18, 2018.