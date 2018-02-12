Competition Check: Baleno RS vs Abarth Punto EVO vs Volkswagen Polo GT TSI

Maruti Suzuki dazzled the spectators at the ongoing Auto Expo 2016, by revealing its Baleno RS. While it has already been a great success in the premium hatchback segment, Baleno RS is a car for those who love power. The car gets a 1.0 litre Booster jet turbocharged engine which looks all-set to deliver some extra horses of power.

The more powerful Baleno, as some are likely to address it, will be competing with Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and Abarth Punto EVO. To make the choice simpler for those who are planning to buy a car in this segment, we have compared the three cars on specific parameters. Have a look!

While the car is yet to be launched, it seems Baleno RS is going to haunt its competitors in the Indian market. Trust of car users in ‘Maruti Suzuki’ is unshakable and the car is likely to deploy the same to its advantage.

