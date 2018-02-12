Comparison: Toyota Innova Crysta Vs Tata Hexa

#FIRST2EXPO- WITH THE BIGGEST MEDIA CREW ON GROUND, CARDEKHO BRINGS TO YOU THE MOST EXTENSIVE COVERAGE OF AUTO EXPO 2016.

The upcoming Tata Hexa will try eating a big pie of the MPV segment, where the Toyota Innova is an undisputed leader. Tata Hexa is powered by a Varicor 400 diesel engine that recently debuted in the Tata Safari. While the current Innova lacks the power and massive torque that Tata Hexa offers, Toyota India has also unveiled a new Innova with a new engine which produces more power than the outgoing model.

Christened as the Innova Crysta, the MPV looks way more appealing now. The new Innova Crysta also gets a full cosmetic revamp. It features a massive hexagonal front grille with two slats in chrome, projector head-lights with LED daytime running lamps, new fog lamps and new bumpers. It will be more spacious than the outgoing model, thanks to the bigger dimensions. Interiors are also updated and the old-school cabin is gone. The new Innova Crysta now comes with all the latest gadgetry which includes a touchscreen infotainment system which has DLNA, web browser, smartphone, Air gesture and Miracast.

Tata Hexa's production variant was displayed at the 2016 Auto Expo. It gets projector headlamps with auto function, LED position lamps and chunky alloy wheels. The interiors now conjoin a new design for the leather seat upholstery which is further enhanced by the twin-needle stitching. The six-seat configuration with captain seats, improved dashboard, mood lighting, central AC vents, window shades, refreshed steering wheel and the inner door panel, are some of the other highlights of the Tata Hexa. The suspension settings on the Tata Hexa can also be adjusted to Automatic, Dynamic or Comfort mode depending on your usage.

Innova Crysta Vs Hexa spec faceoff:

Read More on : Innova Crysta