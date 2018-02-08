Cleveland CycleWerks Unveils Ace and Misfit Range At Auto Expo 2018



American motorcycle firm Cleveland CycleWerks have made its official debut on our shores with three variants of the Ace and one model of the Misfit motorcycle. Prices of the three variants of the Ace - Ace Deluxe, Ace Cafe, and Ace Scrambler - and the Misfit will start from Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi.) All the Cleveland CycleWerks motorcycles will be brought into India via the CKD route and assembled at a plant in Pune.







Starting with the Ace - it comes with a round chrome headlamp, analogue single-pod instrument console, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and retro-looking raised fenders, giving it an old-school look. With its mid-set footpegs and tall handlebar, we are expecting the riding position to be upright.



Powering the Ace is a 230cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which churns out 14.5PS of power and 16.5Nm of torque. The company claims the motorcycle can reach a top speed of 110kmph. With these power figures and a weight of just 136kg (kerb), we are expecting the motorcycle to put in a decent shift on the go.



The Ace comes equipped with a single downtube frame suspended on USD front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm single front disc and a rear drum brake. The spoke wheels come wrapped in high-profile dual-purpose tyres.



Just as its name indicates, the Misfit is the more unconventional of the bunch. In terms of design it shares a lot of resemblance with a retro cafe racer. It sports a blacked-out theme, contrasted only by the bright paintwork on the fuel tank, side panels and rear seat cowl.







The Misfit is powered by a 223cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It churns out 16PS of power and 18Nm of torque. The 145-kg bike has a company-claimed top speed of 110kmph.



Suspension duties here are handled by 38mm gold-coated USD forks up front, adjustable for compression and rebound, and dual chromed shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by 315mm and 220mm disc brakes at the front and rear respectively.



In case its name didn’t ring a bell, Cleveland CycleWerks is an US firm that specializes in retro-themed, low-cost motorcycles. It has partnered with Laish-Madison MotoWerks in India to assemble its CKD motorcycles here. The company will operate out of the latter’s office in Mumbai and Hyderabad, while assembly will be done in Pune.