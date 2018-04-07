Clash Of The Segments: Hyundai Verna vs Hyundai Creta- Which One To Buy?

Should you buy the sedan or the SUV? Let’s see which one offers more value

Most of us might find making a choice between a sedan and an SUV easy based on our preference of body type. However, some of us are more focused about the outright value that a vehicle can deliver irrespective of its outer shell. If you belong to the latter category and are stepping inside a Hyundai showroom to buy a car within the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh range, you might find yourself in a tight spot while picking between the Verna and the Creta as the following variants of these two cars overlap each other on the price chart.

Petrol





Hyundai Verna EX (Rs 9.09 lakh) vs Hyundai Creta E (Rs 9.29 lakh)







Hyundai Verna SX (Rs 9.75 lakh) vs Hyundai Creta E+ (Rs 9.99 lakh)







Hyundai Verna SX(O) (Rs 11.41 lakh) vs Hyundai Creta SX+ (Rs 12.02 lakh)







Hyundai Verna 1.6 SX(O) Automatic (Rs 12.55 lakh) vs Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX+ Automatic (Rs 13.03 lakh)





Diesel





Hyundai Verna EX (Rs 10.31 lakh) vs Hyundai Creta E (Rs 9.99 lakh)







Hyundai Verna SX (Rs 11.44 lakh) vs Hyundai Creta S (Rs 11.38 lakh)







Hyundai Verna SX(O) (Rs 12.75 lakh) vs Hyundai Creta SX (Rs 12.50 lakh)





So, which car should you pick? Before we tell you the answer, here are some basic differences between these two cars.









Hyundai Verna





Hyundai Creta









Hyundai launched the new Verna in 2017. It’s a 3-box sedan and is one of the more popular cars in its segment alongside the Honda City and the Maruti Ciaz. The Verna’s cabin focuses on pampering owners with features. However, there is still some space crunch in the Verna, though it’s better than what it was in the last generation. The boot space is rated at 480 litres.





The Hyundai Creta is a compact SUV bigger in size (height and width) than the Verna. It has been around for some time and Hyundai is now expected to give it a cosmetic update this year. The makeover will also accompany some new features like the sunroof. Loaded with features, the Creta is the highest selling SUV in its segment and has a cabin that is focused on comfort. Backseat space in the Creta is better than in the Verna. However, the boot space is rated at 400 litres only, 80 litres less than Verna.









The Verna is available with 2 petrol engines and one diesel. It shares the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine with the Creta. The other petrol engine is a 1.4-litre unit. The 1.4-litre petrol engine is available with a 6-speed manual transmission only while the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines are available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.





Apart from the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines that the Creta shares with the Verna, it is available with a 1.4-litre diesel engine as well. The bigger engines are available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions while the smaller diesel unit is available with a 6-speed manual transmission only.









The new Verna absorbs potholes and uneven roads at city speeds pretty well, and it is also fun to drive on the highways. The bouncy ride earlier associated with the Verna is now gone and the car feels much more stable at high speeds. There is some body roll when you chuck it into corners but it isn’t overwhelming.





The Creta’s suspension is set up on the softer side. That means it absorbs potholes and roads undulations pretty well. But out on the highway, the Creta might feel less planted than the Verna.









Competitors: Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and the upcoming Toyota Yaris





Competitors: Renault Duster, Renault Captur, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross









Petrol Comparison

Hyundai Verna 1.4 EX vs Hyundai Creta 1.6 E

Hyundai Verna 1.4 EX - 9.09 lakh

Hyundai Creta 1.6 E - 9.29 lakh

Features:

The Verna EX gets dual front airbags, ABS, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, rear parking camera with sensors and dynamic guidelines, a 5-inch touchscreen audio system with Arkamys sound, automatic headlamps, tilt-adjustable steering, driver seat height adjuster and all four power windows. The Creta E, on the other hand, ticks just the basics, such as dual front airbags, ABS, day/night IRVM, tilt-adjustable steering, all-four power windows and AC with rear vents. Absence of a music system is a major miss while it would have been a welcome inclusion if it had height-adjustable driver’s seat and rear parking sensors.

Takeaway:

Purely on the basis of features on offer and the price, the Verna EX is a clear winner here over the Creta E. The Creta E is strictly for those who want to own an SUV on a limited budget. But considering the price premium over the Verna EX, the Creta E just isn’t value for money. Buyers should bear in mind though that the performance offered by the Verna EX with the 1.4L petrol engine will be strictly adequate.

Related: Next Generation Hyundai Creta To Be Based On Kia SP Concept’s Platform

Hyundai Verna 1.6 SX vs Hyundai Creta 1.6 E+

Hyundai Verna 1.6 SX - 9.75 lakh

Hyundai Creta 1.6 E+ - 9.99 lakh

Features

Apart from the features that the previous variants get, the Verna gets projector headlamps, auto dimming IRVM, alloy wheels and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto instead of the 5-inch unit. The add-ons are focused on lending it a premium appearance while adding a touch of convenience on the inside.

The Hyundai Creta E+, on the other hand, doesn't get much over E variant apart from roof rails, touchscreen audio system (but no Android Auto & Apple CarPlay) and electrically adjustable ORVMs (but not electrically foldable) being the only significant additions. For a vehicle priced at Rs 10 lakh, absence of parking sensors is a big miss, in our opinion. The Verna continues to remain the better equipped of the two.

Takeaway:

Our verdict stays unchanged for these variants as well. The Creta, in its second to the base variant, is still a basic car while the Verna’s cabin will make you feel like you’re sitting inside a modern-day vehicle.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Variants Explained

Hyundai Verna 1.6 SX(O) vs Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX+

Hyundai Verna 1.6 SX(O) Rs 11.41 lakh

Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX+ Rs 12.02 lakh

Hyundai Verna 1.6 SX(O) Automatic Rs 12.55 lakh

Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX+ Automatic Rs 13.03 lakh

Features

In their top variants, both the Verna and the Creta are loaded with a lot of features, and some of them are common. Both the cars get rear parking camera with sensors and dynamic guidelines, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, push-button start with smart key, automatic climate control with cluster ioniser, touchscreen audio system with Arkamys sound, driver seat height adjuster and alloy wheels. Being the newer car here, the Verna gets some extra goodies like side and curtain airbags, electric sunroof, leather upholstery and ventilated front seats.

Takeaway:

With a sunroof and additional airbags, the Verna’s top variant not only feels right to the heart but to the mind as well. And we all know how big a boon ventilated seats can be in a warm country like ours. At under Rs 15 lakh, the Verna’s feature list is very impressive, and we have to say even the Creta’s top variant, which is over Rs 50,000 more expensive, feels lacklustre in comparison.

However, for a moment, if you see the Creta in isolation, it isn’t too bad either since it ticks most of the features you’d want. So if you’re somewhat skewed towards the Creta on the basis of the inherent differences between these two cars that we’ve listed in the table at the beginning of this comparison, we think you can go with the SUV as well. But bear in mind that a facelift is around the corner and it will be better equipped.

Diesel

Hyundai Verna 1.6 EX vs Hyundai Creta 1.4 E

Hyundai Verna 1.6 EX Rs 10.31 lakh

Hyundai Creta 1.4 E Rs 9.99 lakh

Features:

The Verna EX gets dual front airbags, ABS, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, rear parking camera with sensors and dynamic guidelines, a 5-inch touchscreen audio system with Arkamys sound, automatic headlamps, tilt adjustable steering, driver seat height adjuster and all-four power windows. The Creta E, on the other hand, ticks just the basics such as dual front airbags, ABS, day/night IRVM, tilt-adjustable steering, all-four power windows and AC with rear vents. Absence of a music system is a major miss and it would have been a welcome inclusion if it had height-adjustable driver’s seat and rear parking sensors.

Takeway:

The Verna is again the better option since features in the diesel variants of both the cars are similar to those in the petrol variant. This time, though, the Verna is priced higher but the premium appears justified.

Hyundai Verna 1.6 SX vs Hyundai Creta 1.4 S

Hyundai Verna 1.6 SX Rs 11.44 lakh

Hyundai Creta 1.4 S Rs 11.38 lakh

Features

Over the previous variant, the Creta S gets features such as fog lamps, antenna, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, adjustable front and rear headrest and touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth. But it comes nowhere near the Verna SX’s features list which includes projector headlamps with cornering lamps and LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, height-adjustable driver seat, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and more.

Takeaway:

The Creta, even in its mid variant, doesn’t offer so much equipment for us to recommend it over the Verna. It offers just basic safety and comfort features while the Verna offers almost the perfect balance of needs and wants with an exhaustive feature list.

Hyundai Verna SX(O) vs Hyundai Creta SX

Hyundai Verna SX(O) Rs 12.75 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX Rs 12.50 lakh

Features

The SX(O), being the top-spec variant, comes with all the bells and whistles such as side and curtain airbags, electric sunroof, ventilated seats, smart key, leather upholstery among others. The Creta SX, on the other hand, is not the top variant. It gets features like rear parking sensors (but no rear parking camera), 16-inch alloys, projector headlamps with cornering lamps and LEDs, automatic climate control, electrically foldable outside rearview mirrors and rear wiper and washer, silver-chrome finish on front grille, chrome garnish on tailgate and metallic scuff plates

Takeaway

With a premium of around Rs 25,000, the Verna has to be the pick of the two models here. However, again, in isolation, the Creta isn’t as under-equipped as it appears in front of the Verna. So on the basis of the basic differences that we’ve listed in the table earlier, if the Creta is what suits you better, you can consider its SX variant over the Verna’s SX(O).

Verdict: Which Car To Buy?

Why buy Creta





Ride and ground clearance: While the Creta isn’t the traditional butch SUV, it still rides higher than the Verna and is more suitable for poor quality roads.





Utility: Thanks to its foldable rear seat, the Creta allows you to carry anything from a suitcase to a cycle in the back. Additionally, you also have access to your luggage while on the move.





Cabin space: The Creta is the more spacious of the two.





Related: Spied: 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get A Sunroof || 8 Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rivals: Kia SP, MG SUV, Tata H5X, Skoda Vision X, VW T-Cross & More

Why buy Verna





Feature packed: The Verna is packed to the gills when it comes to features.





Bigger boot: At 480 litres, the Verna offer more luggage space than the Creta with 5 people on board.





The current Creta is ageing and is about to receive a facelift this year. The Verna, on the other hand, is fresh from a recent full-model update.





Related: Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: Comparison Review

Specifications: Engines

Creta











1.6L Petrol





1.4L Diesel





1.6L Diesel









Power





123PS





90PS





128PS









Torque





151Nm





220Nm





260Nm









Transmission





6MT/6AT





6MT





6MT/6AT









Verna











1.6L Petrol





1.4L Petrol





1.6L Diesel









Power





123PS





100PS





128PS









Torque





151Nm





132Nm





260Nm









Transmission





6MT/6AT





6MT





6MT/6AT









Also Read: Clash Of Segments: Honda City vs WRV || Clash Of The Segments: Tata Nexon Vs Hyundai Creta

Read More on : Verna Automatic