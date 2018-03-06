Clash Of Segments: Maruti Swift 2018 vs Maruti Ignis - Which Car To Buy?

With overlapping prices, which one of these Maruti Suzuki hatchback offers the best value? Let's find out

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift 2018 at this year’s Auto Expo at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, going up to Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom﻿ Delhi). Interestingly, this put the new Swift at loggerheads with two other hatchbacks from Maruti itself - the Ignis and the Baleno. The three hatchbacks are not meant to be direct competitors, but the overlapping prices between the variants raises the question: which model should you really buy?

We’ve already answered which one is better between the Baleno and the Swift. And now, it’s time to find out how the Ignis and the Swift stack up against each other, starting with the basic characteristic differences between the two cars:









Swift





Ignis









Compact yet spacious



The new Swift is high on space compared to its predecessor. Increased width and wheelbase have resulted in improved space all around the cabin, especially at the rear.





Small but Tall



The Ignis is a smaller hatchback than the Swift on all counts except height. The cabin is ideal for seating four (not five), though, taller passengers get adequate headroom.









Firm ride but not uncomfortable



The Swift’s ride is on the firmer side, although it’s not bone-jarring. But road uncertainties filter into its cabin more compared to the Ignis.





A comfortable Ride



The Ignis’ suspension is set up on the softer side and is likely to offer a more comfortable ride than the Swift.









Driver’s car



The stiffer suspension setup results in a better handling package. The Swift should be more confident in tackling twisties than the Ignis.





Mix of both worlds



Despite having a softer suspension setup, the Ignis is a pointy car to steer. That said, its handling won’t be as sharp as the Swift’s.









Better resale value



The Swift is a successful nameplate in India and has always been in demand in the used car space. The new one is also selling in high numbers and is, therefore, expected to have better resale value than most of its contemporaries.





Quirky styling, quite polarising



The Ignis is doing well when it comes to sales. However, its quirky design is not to everyone's liking and that could affect its prices in the second-hand market.









Let us now look at which of the two cars and their closely priced variants provide better value in terms of the equipment on offer. Related: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants Explained

Ignis Sigma vs Swift L vs Ignis Delta

Ex-showroom Delhi prices on March 1, 2018









Variant





Maruti Suzuki Ignis





Variant





Maruti Suzuki Swift











Petrol





Diesel







Petrol





Diesel









Sigma





Rs 4.66 lakh





NA





L





Rs 4.99 lakh





Rs 5.99 lakh









Delta





Rs 5.27 lakh





Rs 6.32 lakh















The base variant of the Ignis gets body-coloured door handles and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and front power windows, which the Swift’s doesn’t. If we go just by the features on offer in these cars and don’t consider the fact that the Swift is bigger and more spacious than the Ignis, then the Ignis Sigma is the clear winner here.

But, the Ignis Delta gets the following features over the Sigma: wheel covers, turn indicators on ORVMs, audio system with steering mounted controls, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, day/night inside rear view mirror (IRVM) and rear power windows.

But choose the Ignis Delta only if its on-road price is not more than Rs 40,000 over the Ignis Sigma. Any price above that will not be a justified expenditure.

Swift V vs Ignis Zeta

Ex-showroom Delhi prices on March 1, 2018









Variant





Maruti Suzuki Ignis





Variant





Maruti Suzuki Swift











Petrol





Diesel







Petrol





Diesel









Zeta





Rs 5.69 lakh





Rs 6.79 lakh





V





Rs 5.87 lakh





Rs 6.87 lakh









Zeta AMT





Rs 6.25 lakh





Rs 7.34 lakh





V AGS





Rs 6.34 lakh





Rs 7.34 lakh









Both the Swift V and the Ignis Zeta get most of the features that we consider bare minimum for any car these days like dual airbags, ABS, power windows on all doors, music system with steering-mounted controls and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Both these cars also get body-coloured door handles and ORVMs in these variants. On top of this, the Ignis gets alloy wheels, push button start/stop, electrically folding ORVMs, rear parking sensors, fog lamps, rear wiper and defogger. Since these additional features hold a considerable value à la carte, buying the Ignis Zeta will make more sense over the Swift V even if their on-road prices are at par with each other.

Swift Z vs Ignis Alpha

Ex-showroom price as on March 1, 2018









Variant





Maruti Suzuki Swift





Variant





Maruti Suzuki Ignis











Petrol





Diesel







Petrol





Diesel









Z





Rs 6.49 lakh





Rs 7.49 lakh





Alpha





Rs 6.50 lakh





Rs 7.58 lakh









Z AGS





Rs 6.96 lakh





Rs 7.96 lakh





Alpha AMT





Rs 7.04 lakh





Rs 8.12 lakh









The Alpha is the top variant of the Ignis that you can buy and it includes features like LED projector headlamps, Smartplay infotainment system and rear parking camera that you won’t find on the Swift Z, which sits below the Swift’s top Z+ variant. Taking the Swift Z and the Ignis Alpha in isolation, it’s easy to recommend the Ignis Alpha on the basis of the extra equipment you get with it.

But, frankly, the Swift Z doesn’t miss out on any important features. Also, you can’t ignore the fact that it’s the bigger car of the two. The Swift Z will, therefore, make for a more logical choice even if both the cars are priced neck and neck.

Before we wrap up, here’s a look at the technical specifications of the Ignis and the Swift:

Technical Specifications









Dimensions





Maruti Suzuki Swift





Maruti Suzuki Ignis









Length





3,840mm





3,700mm









Width





1,735mm





1,690mm









Height





1,530mm





1,595mm









Wheelbase





2,450mm





2,435mm









Boot space





268L





260L









Ground Clearance





163mm





180mm



















Maruti Suzuki Swift





Maruti Suzuki Ignis











Diesel





Petrol





Diesel





Petrol









Engine





1248cc





1197cc





1248cc





1197cc









Power





75PS @ 4000rpm





83PS @ 6000rpm





75PS @ 4000rpm





83PS @ 6000rpm









Torque





190Nm @ 2000rpm





113Nm @ 4200rpm





190Nm @ 2000rpm





113Nm @ 4200rpm









Transmission





5MT/5AMT





5MT/5AMT





5MT/5AMT





5MT/5AMT









