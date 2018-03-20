 Clash Of Segments: Honda City vs WR-V
Search

Clash Of Segments: Honda City vs WR-V

By: || Updated: 20 Mar 2018 08:30 PM
Clash Of Segments: Honda City vs WR-V

Let’s see how Honda’s best-selling SUV stacks up against its highest selling sedan



Clash Of the Segments: City vs WR-V



Everyone knows the Honda City and WR-V are not natural rivals. The former is a conventional three-box sedan while the latter is essentially a jacked-up hatchback with some cosmetic enhancements to make it look rugged. What’s common is that they are both Hondas and share their diesel engine, but there’s only one petrol variant of each of these cars that’s priced so close that some buyers might want to compare the two.



And that’s what we’ve just done. But before we compare the closely priced variants, here are some of the basic differences between these two cars:























Honda City

Honda WR-V

A conventional sedan: The Honda City is a traditional three-box sedan. It has a 510-litre boot and can seat 5 people. It's also the longer car of the two so bear that in mind if you often drive to places where parking spaces are tight



 

Jacked-up hatchback: The concept of turning a hatchback into a high-heeled utility vehicle is new but not alien. The WR-V has a lot in common with the Honda Jazz but it rides high, has a longer wheelbase and gets plastic cladding on the outside. All these additions make it more utilitarian than the Jazz, which is one of the more practical hatchbacks in its segment when it comes to utilisation of space inside the cabin. The WR-V has a smaller boot (363 litres) than the City but you can fold its seats completely down to carry extra luggage. It’s also not as long as the City and is, therefore, easier to move around in the city.

Bigger, more powerful yet fuel efficient petrol engine: The Honda City’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol enginemakes more power than the WR-V’s 1.2-litre unit. Surprisingly, the City is still almost as fuel efficient as the WR-V, with the claimed mileage figure almost at par with the SUV. This could be because the City weighs less than the WR-V. Being a sedan, the City might have an aerodynamic edge over the WR-V as well.

Small 1.2-litre engine feels underpowered: The WR-V gets the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine as the Jazz and makes 90PS on paper. This engine feels a little underpowered on the WR-V. The engine is, however, refined and should do the job for city runabouts.

Balanced ride and handling package: The City’s ride is on the stiffer side if you compare it with the WR-V but that adds to its high-speed stability. However, expect small bumps and potholes to be felt inside the cabin.

Soft ride is good at slow speeds: The WR-V’s suspension is set up on the softer side and that makes it soak road uncertainties pretty well, especially at slow speeds. However, there is a downside to it: at high speeds the ride gets bouncy and the side-to-side motions are also felt inside the cabin. This can be tiresome on long journeys.


 



Honda WR-V



Prices:










































































 

Honda City

Honda WR-V
 

Petrol



Diesel

Petrol

Diesel

S

Rs 8.71 lakh

NA

Rs 7.78 lakh

Rs 8.81 lakh

SV

Rs 9.74 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

NA

NA

V

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 11.78 lakh

NA

NA

V CVT

Rs 11.72 lakh

NA

NA

NA

VX

Rs 11.83 lakh

Rs 13.08 lakh

Rs 9.00 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

VX CVT

Rs 13.02 lakh

NA

NA

NA

ZX



NA

Rs 13.77 lakh

NA

NA

ZX CVT

Rs 13.70 lakh

NA

NA

NA


Variants:



The Honda WR-V’s top VX variant with the petrol engine is priced at Rs 9 lakh. We’ve compared this variant with the base S variant of the petrol-powered Honda City, which is priced at Rs 8.71 lakh. While the WR-V VX is also available with a diesel engine, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Honda doesn’t offer the base S variant of the City with the diesel engine. As a result, the price difference between the most affordable diesel Honda City SV and the most expensive diesel WR-V VX is Rs 1 lakh.



Honda WR-V VX vs Honda City S



Features:



Honda WR-V- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment sytem



Being the top-spec model, the WR-V VX is clearly more feature-loaded than the City S. Where the WR-V is packed with comfort features such as automatic climate control, rear parking camera with sensors, power-foldable ORVMs and telescopic-adjustable steering wheel, the City S ticks just the basics like an audio system, manual AC, power windows, tilt-adjustable steering and electrically adjustable ORVMs. However, both cars are equally equipped when it comes to safety and get dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. The City gets ISOFIX child seat anchors as well. Features like sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, chrome door handles and alloy wheels add to the feel-good factor of the WR-V. All these are missing in the base variant of the City.



Why buy the City?



Honda City





  • Boot space: The City’s 510 litres of boot can any day hold more luggage than the WR-V, even with 5 people on board. So if that’s a basic requirement for you, go for the City.




  • More powerful engine: The City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 29PS more than the WR-V’s and is still almost as fuel efficient as the WR-V on paper. If you want a more fun-to-drive car, then opt for the City, especially the petrol. The City diesel is also an efficient highway cruiser but is better suited for those with a relaxed driving style




  • Resale value: The City nameplate enjoys a good resale value in India. While the WR-V is a relatively new product and can’t be directly compared on this front, the City’s past record does give it an advantage.




  • Safety: If you have kids, the City is a safer choice as it comes with ISOFIX child seat anchors that will allow you to install child seats on the rear seats.





Related: Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: Comparison Review



Why buy the WR-V?



Honda WR-V





  • Features: The WR-V is loaded to the gills. Features like sunroof, tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, parking camera and alloy wheels not only make it look the part but also add to the convenience.




  • Size: The WR-V is smaller than the City, and if parking space is an issue at your residence or office the WR-V will be easier to move about in.




  • High ground clearance: Our roads are infamous for their potholes and Honda’s sedans have traditionally not fared well against them, scraping their underbelly on many occasions. The WR-V, then, with its 188mm ground clearance, will let you own the Honda badge without worrying about low ground clearance.





Related: Honda WR-V vs Maruti Vitara Brezza: Comparison Review



Before we end this comparison, here’s a look at the specifications of both these cars



Dimensions














































 

Honda City

Honda WR-V

Length

4440mm

3999mm

Width

1695mm

1734mm

Height

1495mm

1601mm

Wheelbase

2600mm

2555mm

Ground Clearance

165mm

188mm

Boot Space

510 litres

363 litres

Kerb Weight

Upto 1175kg

Upto 1204kg


Engine



Petrol:




































 

Honda City

Honda WR-V

Displacement

1.5-Litre i-VTEC

1.2-litre i-VTEC

Power

119PS @ 6,600rpm

90PS @ 6,000rpm

Torque

145Nm @ 4,600rpm

110Nm @ 4,800rpm

Transmission



5MT/CVT

5MT

Fuel Economy

17.4kmpl/18kmpl

17.5kmpl


Diesel




































 

Honda WR-V

Honda City

Displacement

1.5-litre i-DTEC

1.5-litre i-DTEC

Power

100PS @ 3,600rpm

100PS @ 3,600rpm

Torque

200Nm @ 1,750rpm

200Nm @ 1,750rpm

Transmission



6 MT

6 MT

Fuel Economy

25.5kmpl

25.6kmpl (SV,V), 25.1kmpl (VX,ZX)


Also Read: Honda Considering New Amaze-Based Sub-compact SUV For India? Top Boss Drops A Hint



 



Read More on : Honda City diesel



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Nissan-Datsun Price Hike: redi-GO, Micra, Sunny, Terrano To Get Costlier From April 1

trending now

VIDEO
Viral Sach: Social media video claims a tree who ...
INDIA
Opposition gears up for showdown on no-confidence motion against ...
INDIA
Good news! Airlines offer hefty discounts on domestic and ...