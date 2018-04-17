  • Latest News
Clash Of Segments: Ford Freestyle vs Maruti Swift – Which Car To Buy?

By: | Updated: 17 Apr 2018 02:30 PM

Does a more rugged Figo make for a more attractive package over the popular Swift



Ford Freestyle vs Maruti Suzuki Swift



Ford is all set to introduce a Figo-based cross-hatch, the Freestyle, in the B-segment space that has been dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Swift since forever. The Freestyle bets big on safety, packs a punchier new 1.2-litre petrol engine and comes in a rugged avatar. With Indians’ soft spot for cars with SUV traits, does Ford’s new crossover make for a better option over the Swift.



Major differences 



Ford Freestyle



Appearance: Both are hatchbacks, however, the Ford is a cross-hatch based on the upcoming Figo facelift. Being a crossover, the Freestyle has body cladding, raised ground clearance and relatively wider tracks, and all these make it appear more rugged in comparison to the Swift. The Swift, on the other hand, carries its own charm and reflects the essence of the previous-gen models that people love



Maruti Suzuki Swift














































 

Ford Freestyle



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Length



3,954mm

3,840mm

Width



1,737mm

1,735mm

Height



1,570mm

1,530mm

Wheelbase



2,490mm

2,450mm

Ground Clearance



190mm

163mm

Kerb Weight



Up to 1080kg



Up to 985kg



Boot Space



257 litres

268 litres




Pricing: We expect Ford to price the Freestyle between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 8.59 lakh, making it somewhat more expensive than its hatchback sibling, the Figo (Rs 5.51 lakh - 8.15 lakh). The Freestyle will also be more expensive than the Maruti Swift (Rs 4.99 lakh - 8.29 lakh) (all prices ex-Delhi) in all likelihood





Engine and Transmission















































Petrol



Ford Freestyle



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Engine



1.2-litre Ti-VCT



1.2-litre K-Series VVT

Cylinders (count)

3

4

Power



96PS @ 6,500rpm

83PS @ 6,000rpm

Torque



120Nm @ 4,250rpm

113Nm @ 4,200rpm

Transmission



5-speed MT

5-speed MT/AMT

Fuel Efficiency



19kmpl

22kmpl

Fuel Tank Capacity



42-litres



37-litres




Power-To-Weight Ratio 




  • Ford Freestyle: 91.95 PS/Tonne 

  • Maruti Suzuki Swift: 94.32 PS/Tonne 



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Maruti’s 1.2-litre petrol has always been one of the best engines in class. It has proven itself of being punchy as well as fuel efficient since the first-gen Swift. It continues to excel in the relatively lighter third-gen model as well. Ford’s 1.2-litre is the new kid on the block and has made its debut in the Freestyle and will power the Figo/Aspire facelift as well. The new 1.2-litre Ford engine also happens to be the most powerful naturally aspirated 1.2-litre motor in the country and it offers a punchy drive as well. But the Swift has a slight advantage as it offers a marginally better power-to-weight ratio than the Freestyle owing to its lighter weight. The Ford, however, will impress you with its brilliant ride quality. Read more about it here: Ford Freestyle: First Drive Review



Ford Freestyle

















































Diesel



Ford Freestyle



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Engine



1.5-litre TDCI



1.3-litre DDiS190 (Fiat Multijet)

Cylinders (count)

4

4



Power



100PS @ 3,750rpm



75PS @ 4,000rpm

Torque



215Nm @ 1,750-3,000rpm

190Nm @ 2,000rpm



Transmission



5-speed MT



5-speed MT/AMT

Fuel Efficiency



24.4kmpl

28.4kmpl

Fuel Tank Capacity



40-litres



37-litres




Power-To-Weight Ratio 




  • Ford Freestyle: 92.59 PS/Tonne 

  • Maruti Suzuki Swift: 76.14 PS/Tonne 



The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been Figo’s forte and it is among the most powerful diesel engines in the Rs sub-10 lakh bracket. It also gives the Figo a sub-10 second 0-100kmph sprint time! The engine continues to shine in the Freestyle as well. Despite being around 70kg heavier than the Figo diesel, the Freestyle diesel offers a power-to-weight ratio that is unmatched in the segment. While the Swift and Freestyle offer near identical power-to-weight ratio with their petrol engines, the Swift diesel simply loses out in front of the powerful Freestyle diesel. If you’re looking for outright fuel efficiency, the Swift makes its case stronger thanks to its relatively lighter kerb weight, but the Freestyle is not too far away. 



Automatic option: The Swift takes a clear advantage here as it offers an automatic option (5-speed automated-manual transmission) with petrol and diesel engines like the Dzire. The Ford Freestyle doesn’t offer an automatic option as of now. 



Features 



Safety features: Both the cars come with standard dual-front airbags along with ABS and EBD. The Freestyle, on the other hand, goes one up with segment-first six airbags along with ESP (electronic stability program), TC (traction control) and HLA (hill launch assist). While six airbags are available only with the range-topping Titanium+ variant, the ESP, TC and HLA are offered in the top-two variants (Titanium and Titanium+). Moreover, the Freestyle also comes standard with rear parking sensors, auto door locks, rear fog lamps, seatbelt reminder for front passengers and high-speed alert (80kmph and 120kmph). The top-spec Titanium+ also offers Ford Emergency Assistance in which the vehicle automatically informs emergency services and sends your GPS location in case of any mishap through the connected phone. 



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Lights: The Maruti Suzuki Swift packs LED projector headlamps and standard LED tail lamps with graphics. The Freestyle, on the other hand, offers regular multi-reflector halogen headlamps and incandescent tail lamps, just like in the Figo.The Swift offers daytime running LEDs as well, which is again missing in the Freestyle. 



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Audio: Both cars offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. While the Swift offers a 7-inch touchscreen with its top-spec Z+ variants, the Freestyle packs a 6.5-inch screen with the Titanium+ variants. Ford’s unit is among the best infotainment systems and is comparatively better than Suzuki’s unit in terms of user experience and response. Moreover, except for the base Ambient variant, the Ford Freestyle comes with a standard 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring built-in navigation, unlike the Swift that offers a double-din audio system. Both cars offer a four-speaker system, however, the Swift packs two extra tweeters with Z and Z+ variants. 



Comfort: Common features in both the cars include auto climate control, passive keyless-entry with push-button engine start-stop, automatic headlamps, driver window auto up/down, height adjustable driver seat and electronically foldable and adjustable outside rearview mirror. While a rearview camera is available in both the cars, the Freestyle offers it in all variants except the base Ambient trim. Over the Swift, the Freestyle packs rain sensing wipers with a class-leading 6-speed intermittent wiper, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror and a programmable key that permits you to set a speed limiter; seatbelt reminders and volume of the infotainment system.



Ford Freestyle



Tyres: The Freestyle offers standard 15-inch wheels (185/60 R15), while the Swift’s lower variants are shod with 14 inchers (185/65 R15 || 165/80 R14). The Swift offers fancy dual-tone machined finish alloys, while the Freestyle packs a dark gunmetal finish ones.  



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Takeaway 



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Compared to the Swift, the Freestyle misses out some trendy features such as DRLs, LED head- and tail lamps, flat-bottom steering wheel and, more importantly, an automatic option (available with both petrol and diesel engines in the Swift). However, it is certainly worth considering, especially with all the safety kit and SUV-rivaling 190mm ground clearance, if Ford keeps its premium over the Figo in check. 



Ford Freestyle



Why Buy The Ford Freestyle




  • Most powerful petrol and diesel engines - not just in its class and but also compared to most hatchbacks a segment above 

  • Class-leading safety features 

  • Better ride quality compared to the Swift. Also SUV-like 190mm of ground clearance, which is 27mm more than the Swift’s



Why Buy The Maruti Swift 




  • Youthful appeal and eye-catching design 

  • Premium features 

  • Engaging to drive and fuel efficient petrol and diesel versions 

  • Automatic transmission with both engines



Check out: Clash Of Segments: Ford Freestyle vs Tata Nexon- Which Car To Buy?


Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT


