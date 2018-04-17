Clash Of Segments: Ford Freestyle vs Maruti Swift – Which Car To Buy?

Does a more rugged Figo make for a more attractive package over the popular Swift

Ford is all set to introduce a Figo-based cross-hatch, the Freestyle, in the B-segment space that has been dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Swift since forever. The Freestyle bets big on safety, packs a punchier new 1.2-litre petrol engine and comes in a rugged avatar. With Indians’ soft spot for cars with SUV traits, does Ford’s new crossover make for a better option over the Swift.

Major differences

Appearance: Both are hatchbacks, however, the Ford is a cross-hatch based on the upcoming Figo facelift. Being a crossover, the Freestyle has body cladding, raised ground clearance and relatively wider tracks, and all these make it appear more rugged in comparison to the Swift. The Swift, on the other hand, carries its own charm and reflects the essence of the previous-gen models that people love











Ford Freestyle





Maruti Suzuki Swift









Length





3,954mm





3,840mm









Width





1,737mm





1,735mm









Height





1,570mm





1,530mm









Wheelbase





2,490mm





2,450mm









Ground Clearance





190mm





163mm









Kerb Weight





Up to 1080kg





Up to 985kg









Boot Space





257 litres





268 litres









Pricing: We expect Ford to price the Freestyle between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 8.59 lakh, making it somewhat more expensive than its hatchback sibling, the Figo (Rs 5.51 lakh - 8.15 lakh). The Freestyle will also be more expensive than the Maruti Swift (Rs 4.99 lakh - 8.29 lakh) (all prices ex-Delhi) in all likelihood

Engine and Transmission









Petrol





Ford Freestyle





Maruti Suzuki Swift









Engine





1.2-litre Ti-VCT





1.2-litre K-Series VVT









Cylinders (count)





3





4









Power





96PS @ 6,500rpm





83PS @ 6,000rpm









Torque





120Nm @ 4,250rpm





113Nm @ 4,200rpm









Transmission





5-speed MT





5-speed MT/AMT









Fuel Efficiency





19kmpl





22kmpl









Fuel Tank Capacity





42-litres





37-litres









Power-To-Weight Ratio



Ford Freestyle: 91.95 PS/Tonne

91.95 PS/Tonne

Maruti Suzuki Swift: 94.32 PS/Tonne



Maruti’s 1.2-litre petrol has always been one of the best engines in class. It has proven itself of being punchy as well as fuel efficient since the first-gen Swift. It continues to excel in the relatively lighter third-gen model as well. Ford’s 1.2-litre is the new kid on the block and has made its debut in the Freestyle and will power the Figo/Aspire facelift as well. The new 1.2-litre Ford engine also happens to be the most powerful naturally aspirated 1.2-litre motor in the country and it offers a punchy drive as well. But the Swift has a slight advantage as it offers a marginally better power-to-weight ratio than the Freestyle owing to its lighter weight. The Ford, however, will impress you with its brilliant ride quality. Read more about it here: Ford Freestyle: First Drive Review









Diesel





Ford Freestyle





Maruti Suzuki Swift









Engine





1.5-litre TDCI





1.3-litre DDiS190 (Fiat Multijet)









Cylinders (count)





4





4









Power





100PS @ 3,750rpm





75PS @ 4,000rpm









Torque





215Nm @ 1,750-3,000rpm





190Nm @ 2,000rpm









Transmission





5-speed MT





5-speed MT/AMT









Fuel Efficiency





24.4kmpl





28.4kmpl









Fuel Tank Capacity





40-litres





37-litres









Power-To-Weight Ratio



Ford Freestyle : 92.59 PS/Tonne

: 92.59 PS/Tonne

Maruti Suzuki Swift: 76.14 PS/Tonne



The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been Figo’s forte and it is among the most powerful diesel engines in the Rs sub-10 lakh bracket. It also gives the Figo a sub-10 second 0-100kmph sprint time! The engine continues to shine in the Freestyle as well. Despite being around 70kg heavier than the Figo diesel, the Freestyle diesel offers a power-to-weight ratio that is unmatched in the segment. While the Swift and Freestyle offer near identical power-to-weight ratio with their petrol engines, the Swift diesel simply loses out in front of the powerful Freestyle diesel. If you’re looking for outright fuel efficiency, the Swift makes its case stronger thanks to its relatively lighter kerb weight, but the Freestyle is not too far away.

Automatic option: The Swift takes a clear advantage here as it offers an automatic option (5-speed automated-manual transmission) with petrol and diesel engines like the Dzire. The Ford Freestyle doesn’t offer an automatic option as of now.

Features

Safety features: Both the cars come with standard dual-front airbags along with ABS and EBD. The Freestyle, on the other hand, goes one up with segment-first six airbags along with ESP (electronic stability program), TC (traction control) and HLA (hill launch assist). While six airbags are available only with the range-topping Titanium+ variant, the ESP, TC and HLA are offered in the top-two variants (Titanium and Titanium+). Moreover, the Freestyle also comes standard with rear parking sensors, auto door locks, rear fog lamps, seatbelt reminder for front passengers and high-speed alert (80kmph and 120kmph). The top-spec Titanium+ also offers Ford Emergency Assistance in which the vehicle automatically informs emergency services and sends your GPS location in case of any mishap through the connected phone.

Lights: The Maruti Suzuki Swift packs LED projector headlamps and standard LED tail lamps with graphics. The Freestyle, on the other hand, offers regular multi-reflector halogen headlamps and incandescent tail lamps, just like in the Figo.The Swift offers daytime running LEDs as well, which is again missing in the Freestyle.

Audio: Both cars offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. While the Swift offers a 7-inch touchscreen with its top-spec Z+ variants, the Freestyle packs a 6.5-inch screen with the Titanium+ variants. Ford’s unit is among the best infotainment systems and is comparatively better than Suzuki’s unit in terms of user experience and response. Moreover, except for the base Ambient variant, the Ford Freestyle comes with a standard 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring built-in navigation, unlike the Swift that offers a double-din audio system. Both cars offer a four-speaker system, however, the Swift packs two extra tweeters with Z and Z+ variants.

Comfort: Common features in both the cars include auto climate control, passive keyless-entry with push-button engine start-stop, automatic headlamps, driver window auto up/down, height adjustable driver seat and electronically foldable and adjustable outside rearview mirror. While a rearview camera is available in both the cars, the Freestyle offers it in all variants except the base Ambient trim. Over the Swift, the Freestyle packs rain sensing wipers with a class-leading 6-speed intermittent wiper, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror and a programmable key that permits you to set a speed limiter; seatbelt reminders and volume of the infotainment system.

Tyres: The Freestyle offers standard 15-inch wheels (185/60 R15), while the Swift’s lower variants are shod with 14 inchers (185/65 R15 || 165/80 R14). The Swift offers fancy dual-tone machined finish alloys, while the Freestyle packs a dark gunmetal finish ones.

Takeaway

Compared to the Swift, the Freestyle misses out some trendy features such as DRLs, LED head- and tail lamps, flat-bottom steering wheel and, more importantly, an automatic option (available with both petrol and diesel engines in the Swift). However, it is certainly worth considering, especially with all the safety kit and SUV-rivaling 190mm ground clearance, if Ford keeps its premium over the Figo in check.

Why Buy The Ford Freestyle



Most powerful petrol and diesel engines - not just in its class and but also compared to most hatchbacks a segment above



Class-leading safety features



Better ride quality compared to the Swift. Also SUV-like 190mm of ground clearance, which is 27mm more than the Swift’s



Why Buy The Maruti Swift



Youthful appeal and eye-catching design



Premium features



Engaging to drive and fuel efficient petrol and diesel versions



Automatic transmission with both engines



