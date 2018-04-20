Chennai Leg Of Jaguar Art Of Performance Tour Begins

Prospective Jaguar owners can experience the complete lineup on 21st and 22nd April, 2018

Jaguar Art of Performance is a great opportunity for prospective buyers to understand the cars and focus more on the experience rather than on sales. You engage with Jaguar certified driving instructors and experts who tell a lot more about a car than a sales executive will do during a test drive. Premium vehicles from Jaguar such as the XE, XF, XJ, F-Pace and the F-Type are packed with a host of features and technology packed and what better than learning from experts about them. Moreover, you can experience more than one vehicle at an experience exercise like this. Also Read: Jaguar F-Pace Gets SVR Treatment

After the successful launch of the Art of Performance tour in Hyderabad, followed by Vijayawada, Jaguar brings its exhilarating drive experience – The Art of Performance Tour to Chennai. The Art of Performance Tour FY 18-19 consists of 27 events planned across the length and breadth of India. Related: Jaguar XE, XF Get New Ingenium Petrol Engine In India

The Art of Performance Tour is a series of dynamic drive experience events that will provide an opportunity to have an unforgettable experience that excite the senses. The event entails a series of three specially designed track activities on an open tarmac under the guidance of trained and certified Jaguar instructors. The entire range of Jaguar vehicles, the XE, XF, F-Pace, XJ and the F-Type is available for guests to experience.

The event is scheduled on 21st & 22nd April 2018 at WABCO Proving Ground, Kandamangalam, Tamil Nadu 602105.

