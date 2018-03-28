Cars With Sunroof In India Under 20 Lakh – Honda City To Mahindra XUV500

The sunroof has gradually started to show up in the list of must-haves of the new-age car buyer.

The sunroof, considered to be a premium feature earlier, is gradually making its way into the preference list of young car buyers. While it might not be the most practical fitment on a car in the warm Indian climate, the fact that it makes the cabin feel airier thanks to the natural light flowing in probably appeals to buyers. So, without further ado, let’s find out which are the most affordable cars that you can buy right here right now with a sunroof in India.

Tata Nano: Rs 2.28 lakh – Rs 3.23 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Cost of adding sunroof: Rs 6,500

Sunroof type: Pop-up

Among the most economical cars you can buy in India with a sunroof is the Tata Nano. Yes, it may surprise many but the entry-level Tata car gets it, albeit as an official accessory. The latest Nano Gen-X model looks appealing and gets a decent feature list in its top-spec XTA variant. It includes an AC, Bluetooth-enabled music system with four-speaker setup, keyless entry and digital driver info system displaying distance to empty, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel consumption and gearshift indicator.

Worth considering: March 2018 Offers, Discounts On Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa & More

Honda WR-V: Rs 7.78 lakh – Rs 10.0 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Price of the variants with sunroof: VX petrol – Rs 9.0 lakh | VX diesel – Rs 10.0 lakh

Sunroof type: One-touch electric with auto reverse

The Honda WRV, a crossover based on the Honda Jazz, is the only car in its segment to offer a sunroof. Launched in March 2017, the WRV has garnered more than 50,000 bookings in its first year. The WR-V is a testimony to the fact that Indians love sunroof in cars - Honda claims that 80 per cent of WR-V buyers opt for the top-spec VX variant which features a sunroof. It gets dual front airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system) as standard. Other notable features include a 7-inch capacitive infotainment unit with support for MirrorLink, steering-mounted voice and audio controls with four speakers and two tweeters.

Did you know which are the top SUVs under Rs 20 lakh? Know it now: Top SUVs Under Rs 20 Lakh – Creta, Compass & More

Hyundai Verna: Rs 7.80 lakh – Rs 12.95 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Price of the variants with sunroof:

Petrol: 1.6 SX (O) – Rs 11.42 lakh |1.6 SX(O) AT – Rs 12.56 lakh

Diesel: 1.6 SX (O) – Rs 12.76 lakh | 1.6 SX Plus AT – Rs 12.76 lakh

Sunroof type: One-touch electric with pinch guard

The new Hyundai Verna is the most affordable car in its segment to get a sunroof. It isn’t a segment-first feature though, as the Honda City offers the same. The Verna also gets 6 airbags in its top-end variant while dual front airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child restraints come as a part of standard equipment. It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Ventilated seats and hands-free boot are some of the highlight features of the new Verna.

Honda City: Rs 8.72 lakh – Rs 13.82 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Price of the variants with sunroof:

Petrol: VX - Rs 11.84 lakh | CVT VX - Rs 13.03 lakh | CVT ZX - Rs 13.72 Lakh

Diesel: VX - Rs 13.09 lakh | ZX - Rs 13.78 lakh

Sunroof type: One-touch electric with auto reverse

The City is the second Honda in this list. It gets a sunroof on its mid and top variants, including the automatic versions. The Honda City had a sunroof in its previous generation as well in India. Just like the Verna, the City too gets dual front airbags and ABS as standard along with 6 airbags in the top-end variant. Automatic AC, rear AC vents, keyless entry, power central locking, 7-speed paddle shifters (automatic only) and tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering are on offer in the City. Sharing the same 7-inch capacitive screen as the WRV, it’s time now for the City to upgrade to a snappier unit as the current is too laggy and doesn’t support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (it only supports MirrorLink connectivity).

Not to miss: Clash Of Segments: Honda City vs WRV

Mahindra XUV500: Rs 12.78 lakh – Rs 18.89 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Price of the variants with sunroof:

W9 2WD: Rs 15.59 lakh | AT W9 2WD: Rs 16.67 lakh | W10 2WD: Rs 16.78 lakh

AT W10 FWD: Rs 17.81 lakh |W10 AWD: Rs 17.87 lakh| AT W10 AWD: Rs 18.89 lakh

Sunroof type: electric with anti-pinch

Earlier offered only in the W10, Mahindra made the sunroof more affordable in its XUV500 by adding it to the SUV’s W9 variant last year. The Mahindra XUV 500 is the only SUV in its price range to offer an electric sunroof. Apart from the regular rear wheel drive options, it also gets AWD (all wheel drive) option along with automatic transmission. The butch SUV packs in interesting features such as reverse camera with dynamic assist, 7-inch touchscreen unit supporting Android Auto, projector headlamps, push-button start/stop, smart key with remote, light-sensing headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. Dual airbags and ABS with EBD is offered as standard right from its base variant. Mahindra will soon launch a facelift of the XUV and with that it might get a new top variant, the W11. Spy images of the W11 variant suggest that the XUV will continue to get a sunroof, at least in its top variant.

Related: Spied: 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get A Sunroof

Hyundai Elantra: Rs 13.29 lakh – Rs 19.34 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Price of the variants with sunroof:

Petrol: SX Option AT - Rs 18.20 lakh

Diesel: 1.6 SX Option AT - Rs 19.34 lakh

Sunroof type: One-touch electric with pinch guard

The Hyundai Elantra is the costliest car with a sunroof in the under-Rs 20 lakh price range. However, unlike the Verna, in which Hyundai offers a sunroof in the top variant with manual transmission as well, you’ll have to buy the automatic Elantra to get the sunroof. In the absence of the Sonata, the Elantra is the biggest Hyundai sedan on offer in the country at present. Just like other Hyundais, it is loaded to the brim with features such as 10-way adjustable power driver seat with electric lumbar support, dual zone automatic AC, ventilated front seats and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with audio, visual and navigation. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and impact-sensing door unlock are offered as standard in the Elantra.

Would you want to have a sunroof as a feature on your next car? Yes or no - let us know why in the comments section below.

Recommended: Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Honda WR-V vs Tata Nexon: Real-world Performance & Mileage

Read More on : Mahindra XUV500 Automatic