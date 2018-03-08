Cars that will be most affected by the Diesel Ban!

National Green Tribunal (NGT) had stopped registrations of vehicles with diesel engines from December 11, 2015, to January 6, 2016. Extending the above ban, Supreme Court of India has issued an order which puts a ban on the sale of cars with a diesel engine capacity of 2-litres or more in NCR from January 1 for three months. Around 36 percent of cars sold in Delhi are powered by diesel engines whereas 90 percent of SUVs and utility vehicles run on diesel.

Here’s a list of some cars that will be affected by the Ban-

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota sold 1058 units of the Fortuner in November 2015 which makes it a prominent vehicle in the premium SUV segment. It is powered by a 3000 cc diesel engine which violates Supreme courts 2000cc + guidelines and is likely to face a ban now.

Mahindra XUV 500

The XUV 500 uses a 2.2-litre diesel engine which again exceeds the 2000cc mark. Mahindra sold 2794 units of the XUV 500 in November and the ban will strongly take its toll on the Indian carmaker.

Audi Q7

German carmaker has recently launched its all-new Q7 in the premium SUV segment at Rs. 72 Lacs.

Powering it is a 3-litre turbocharged diesel unit which is likely to face a ban which surpasses the 2000 cc mark.

Toyota Innova

Innova is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine. Toyota sold 3944 units of Innova in the month of November and this will also be a big setback for the Japanese carmaker.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra sold 4118 units of Scorpio in November. Scorpio will also be affected by this ban as it houses a 2.2-litre (2.6-litre in the base variant) diesel engine.

