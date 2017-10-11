Carberry Double Barrel 1000 Launched At Rs 7.35 Lakh



Thinking of a twin-cylinder Royal Enfield? This just might be up your alley







It is no big secret that Royal Enfield is working on a 750cc parallel-twin-cylinder motorcycle which most likely will debut at EICMA this year and come to India early next year. However, if you fancy the idea of a retro motorcycle running a 1000cc V-twin made by fusing two 500cc Enfield motors together, you might want to take a look at the Carberry Double Barrel 1000.







The Carberry Double Barrel 1000 looks a lot like your Royal Enfield Classic 500. However, it uses a heavily modified frame to accommodate the large 1000cc V-twin motor. The 1000cc V-twin motor uses two 500cc UCE engine blocks banked at 55 degrees. The motor uses a carbureted setup which is BS-IV compliant. A fuel-injected model is also in the works. The heavily modified motor gets hydraulic valve lifters and oil pump housed separately for more reliability. It makes 53.7PS and 82Nm of torque.







Paul Carberry, and ardent fan and engineer extraordinaire, built his first V-twin Enfield in the early 2000’s. He then built a few examples for discerning customers in Australia, where his boutique setup was located. Paul then partnered with Indian businessman Jaspreet Singh Bhatia and moved operations to India in 2016, a good decision considering the easy availability of RE parts here. Carberry’s Indian operations started with selling these unique retro V-twin engines. The firm has been making V-twins bikes using Royal Enfield parts for a while now and their motors are known for their reliability, smoothness and linear power delivery.







In addition to the complete bike, Carberry also sells the engines separately. A complete engine will cost you Rs 4.96 lakh. This engine, though, will not bolt onto your regular Enfield’s frame as it is larger and heavier. The frame needs to be large enough to accommodate the motor and strong enough to withstand the added weight and performance, which is close to twice that of your stock Enfield.







The Double Barrel 1000 is currently under homologation. Carberry has started accepting bookings for the bike. The booking amount is Rs 1 lakh and deliveries are expected within four to seven months. The Double Barrel 1000 will cost Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-India).



If you have been looking for a retro-styled V-twin with a unique flavour, the Carberry V-twin might just be the one for you.