Cagiva Brand To Be Revived By MV Agusta In Electric Avatar







Cagiva, an illustrious motorcycling marque of yesteryears is all set to make a comeback in the market. For those unaware of Cagiva’s legacy, it was born in 1950 in Italy. In the early 80s and 90s, it saw much success with the enduros and street nakeds that were powered by Ducati. However, its success fizzled out when Harley-Davidson bought it in the year 2008 only to sell it back to MV Agusta in 2010. Two years later, MV Agusta ceased production of Cagiva bikes to use the resources for developing its own brand. But now, the firm is ready to bring back the brand in an electric avatar with the first few lightweight electric Cagiva bikes expected to roll out by 2019.



Giovanni Castiglioni, CEO, MV Agusta also confirmed the same. Speaking to Asphalt and Rubber, he talked about plans to showcase a prototype at the EICMA Motorcycle show this November. If things go to plan, we could be looking at a lightweight electric on/off-road bike with a Cagiva badge.







What reaffirms our optimism is the fact that MV Agusta doesn't have any presence in the ADV or scrambler segment. It would also make sense for Cagiva to revive its dual-sport Elefant Motorcycles lineup, given the success it enjoyed.



MV Agusta currently sells the Brutale, F3 and F4 lineup in the Indian market under the MotoRoyale umbrella, with the Turismo Veloce slated to come in later. Apart from MV Agusta MotoRoyale will soon be bringing Norton motorcycles in India along with SWM, an Italian brand that specializes in on/off-road vehicles.



Now the entire proposal and plan of MV Agusta with Cagiva sounds great on paper. But an electric on/off-roader motorcycle arriving in the Indian automobile market still seems like a distant dream for automobile enthusiasts.