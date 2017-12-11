BS-VI Volvos Not Coming Until BS-VI Fuel Is Available Throughout India

Contrary to media reports, the Swedish carmaker might not bring BS-VI cars in a hurry

Several media reports suggest that Volvo is planning to bring BS-VI compliant cars to India much before the 2020 deadline. But in our conversation with a company representative, we came to know that introducing cars with BS-VI compliant engines might not be a good idea after all. The main reason being cars will have to make do with BS-IV fuel outside of NCR since cleaner fuel will be available only in that region from April, 2018.

This really won’t serve the sophisticated Volvos right as mixing up of BS-IV and BS-VI fuel might cause complications inside the cars. It might end up affecting the fuel delivery and in turn the performance of the car. While running a BS-IV car on BS-VI fuel won’t pose any mechanical problem except for a higher fuel cost, doing vice versa will put unnecessary strain on the fuel pump and other internal units of the car. New Volvo On The Block: 2017 Volvo XC60: First Drive Review

So a wise decision might be to stick to BS-IV compliant cars unless stricter emission norms are implemented across the country. Volvo can easily introduce the BS-VI compliant cars earlier than its competitors as it already has Euro-VI engines in its global lineup. Also Read: Effect Of BS-VI Grade Fuel On Vehicles In Delhi

Volvo also aims to electrify all its products by 2019, thereby completely bidding adieu to purely internal combustion engines. The company plans to introduce several of its hybrid and electric cars in India as soon as 2019. Related: BS-VI Fuel Is Almost Here But Where Are BS-VI Cars?