Bookings For Indian Scout Bobber Open



The bike will command a waiting period of three months, with deliveries expected in November







Indian Motorcycles has launched the Scout Bobber at Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Dealerships have now started accepting bookings for the bike. Booking amount is Rs 50,000, and currently, the waiting period for the Scout Bobber is three months.







The Scout Bobber is based on the Indian Scout and uses its frame, suspension components and 1133 V-twin motor. While bodywork is similar to the Scout, this one features more blacked out bits in the form of exhaust, handlebar, engine crankcase cover and air-filter covers. The headlamp gets a cowl while alloys get a new design. The Scout Bobber gets five colour options. They are black, grey, silver, red and matte black.The bike gets flatter bars with bar-end mirrors.







Power is courtesy of a 1133cc liquid-cooled V-twin that makes 95PS and 97Nm of torque, similar to the Scout. While the suspension is carried over, the rear twin shock absorbers have a reduced travel of 50mm compared to the Scout’s 76mm. This drops the ground clearance to 123mm from 135mm. The Scout Bobber weighs 254kg, 1kg up on the Scout. Tyres are now of the dual-purpose variety.



Like the Scout, the Scout Bobber comes with a single seat, with an optional rear seat and backrest. You can also opt for a slip-on performance exhaust and weather resistant saddlebags, both of which are available as accessories. The Scout Bobber is the fourth Bobber available in the country after the Harley-Davidson Forty Eight, Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber and Triumph Bonneville Bobber.