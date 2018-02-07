BMW Reveals Third-Gen X3 At Auto Expo 2018

BMW’s third-generation X3 is expected to be launched in coming months

BMW India today unveiled the third-gen X3 at the Auto Expo 2018. The third iteration of the X3 was first revealed to the public in May 2017 and it is one of BMW’s highest-selling SUVs in the global market. The latest version is not only a lot more aerodynamic and lighter than before, but it is also the most fuel efficient X3 ever!

The third-gen X3 retains signature BMW design cues such as the large kidney grille upfront which is complemented by the double-barrel projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). It is based on BMW’s new CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform that also underpins the new BMW 5-Series and has resulted in a weight loss of 55kg. The side profile is quite similar to the outgoing SUV. However, it gets new 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, you find a pair of 3D LED taillights, a roof-integrated spoiler and twin exhaust pipes.

On the inside, the X3 shares a lot in common with the 5-Series and feels more premium than the outgoing SUV. The centre console gets the BMW iDrive infotainment system which can be operated via touch, voice commands and even hand gestures. The analogue instrument cluster of the older model has made way for a 12.3-inch screen along with a nifty heads-up display (HUD) that can project various information onto the windshield and directly into the driver’s line of sight. Additionally, the X3 also gets multi-coloured ambient lighting, a three-zone climate control and chrome inserts that liven up the cabin. Also Read: Upcoming BMW Cars In India

The 2018 BMW X3 will be launched in the coming months and will continue to rival the Volvo XC60, the new Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Range Rover Evoque.

