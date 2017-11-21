BMW Motorrad To Unveil Two New Bikes At 2017 IBW



Visitors at India Bike Week will get to see the new K 1600 B and RnineT Racer







BMW Motorrad will be getting its K 1600 B Bagger to India and it will be unveiled at the India Bike Week to be held on November 24 and 25. Intended for the ‘Bagger’ touring market, the K 1600 B gets a lowered rear frame and new rear bodywork that carries the Bagger-style swoopy lines. As a result, the rear seat has dropped down by 71mm. The twin exhausts are new longer chrome units.







The bike gets twin 37-litre lockable panniers with integrated taillamps and turn indicators. The panniers are a permanent fixture, though you get soft bags as an option. They also get a power socket mounted inside. The rest of the bodywork and accessories remain similar to the K 1600 series. Powering the K 1600 B is a 1649cc liquid-cooled, in-line six-cylinder powerplant that makes 160PS and 175Nm of torque. There is enough power to propel the 336kg bike to over 200kmph. It also gets reverse assist for backing into tight spots.







Electronics include three riding modes: Road, Rain and Dynamic. Traction control, ABS, cruise control and the electronic suspension can be adjusted on the move. BMW Motorrad currently sells the K 1600 GTL in India from Rs 26.3 to 29 lakh (ex-showroom) and the K 1600 B is expected to slot below it.







The RnineT Racer is a stripped-down retro version of BMW’s modern classic bike: the RnineT. For a vintage racer stance, the bike gets a half fairing, clip-on handlebars, rear set footpegs and a rear seat hump. All this is finished in white with classic BMW motorsport livery on the fairing, tank and rear hump. With a shorter wheelbase and 17-inch wheels, the RnineT Racer is expected to be dynamically engaging.







True to period style, it gets an air-cooled 1170cc ‘Boxer’ twin motor good for 110PS and 116Nm. The bike is no lightweight at 220kg kerb, but performance is enough to propel the bike to over 200kmph. Despite the retro looks, the bike gets modern rider aids like ABS and traction control.







The RnineT Racer will be the third addition to BMW Motorrad India’s RnineT lineup which includes the RnineT Scrambler priced at Rs 16.2 lakh and RnineT, which retails at Rs 18.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). We expect the new RnineT Racer to be positioned between these two bikes.



While no details are out regarding the launch date and pricing for the bikes, we expect them to be launched at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo in February.