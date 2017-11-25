BMW Motorrad Launches The K 1600 B and RnineT Racer At IBW



The K 1600 B costs 29 lakh while the RnineT Racer retails for Rs 17.3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)







BMW took the stage at the fifth edition of India Bike Week to launch two new motorcycles: the K 1600 B Bagger and RnineT Racer.



1600 B Bagger:

An interesting option for mega touring, the K 1600 B bagger was intended for the American bagger touring crowd and now it is here. While the front half of the bike remains similar to the rest of the K 1600 touring lineup, the rear receives massive modifications.







For the Bagger lifestyle, the K 1600 B comes with a new, lowered rear frame along with a new rear bodywork with swoopy lines. As a result, the pillion seat is 71mm lower than the K 1600 GTL. Other updates include new and longer twin exhausts that are revised to accommodate the two 37-litre hard panniers. Now, these panniers are fixed to the frame and cannot be detached. They however come with soft inner bags that can be carried around. The panniers also get a power socket fitted inside so that you can charge your phone or digital camera on the move irrespective of the weather. The panniers also house the rear LED tail lamps and turn indicators.







This is a large bike and as such requires significant propulsion. Power comes in the form of a 1649cc liquid-cooled, inline six-cylinder motor that is rated for 160PS and 175Nm. Enough to propel the 336kg bike to speeds of over 200kmph. Electronic rider aids include three riding modes (Road, Rain and Dynamic), traction control, ABS and cruise control. On offer is an active electronic suspension that can be adjusted on the go. The K 1600 B gets reverse assist, a requisite for such a large bike.



At Rs 29 lakh, the K 1600 B will sell alongside the K 1600 GTL, whose price ranges from Rs 26.3 to 29 lakh (ex-showroom).







RnineT Racer:

Over its various iterations, the BMW RnineT has been acclaimed for its gorgeous lines, and the RnineT Racer adds heritage to the mix. A stripped-down retro version of the modern classic RnineT, the bike harks back to the vintage racers of the 80’s. For the period stance, it gets a half fairing, clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs and a rear seat hump. Topping this off is the classic white paintwork with BMW Motorsport livery. With a focus on dynamics, the RnineT Race gets a shorter wheelbase and 17-inch wheels.







Power is courtesy an air-cooled 1170cc ‘Boxer’ twin motor that makes 110PS and 116Nm. The bike, at 220kg kerb, weighs quite a bit but BMW promises performance enough to take the bike to over 200kmph. Modern rider aids are present in the form of ABS and traction control.



BMW Motorrad India had two bikes in the RnineT lineup. The RnineT Scrambler is priced at Rs 16.2 lakh while the RnineT retails at Rs 18.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The RnineT Racer, at Rs 17.3 lakh, is positioned between the two.



Stay tuned for more details on the bikes.