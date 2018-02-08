BMW M3 Sedan And M4 Coupe Launched At Auto Expo 2018

With the Competition Package loaded onto them now, both cars look meaner than ever before!



Thanks to the launches of some highly expected cars, BMW has been drumming headlines at this year’s Auto Expo. Among them are the M3 sedan and the M4 coupe, which the Bavarian carmaker has launched in the country at Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. Both the machines look meaner than ever in their new designs, and get the Competition Package as standard to provide them with the poke to go with the show.

Styling features on the BMW performance duo include new hexagonal adaptive LED headlights, L-shaped tail lamps with full-LEDs, black tail pipes, carbon roof and high-gloss paint job. Planting it all to the ground are 19-inch alloys as standard, while even more massive 20-inchers are part of the optional package.

Inside, you get chrome accents on the instrument cluster, “M” leather steering with paddle shifters, contrasting stitches and “M” elements in various places such as the entry sills and on the gearshift lever. Thanks to the premium quality materials, the cabins of the M3 and the M4 feel pretty plush.

With the Competition Package now as standard on both cars, power has been uprated by 19PS, to 456PS now. Peak torque figure still stands the same at 500Nm, and that’s good enough to complete the 0-100kmph dash in just 4 seconds. Top speed remains electronically limited to 250kmph, but an optional Driver’s Package can stretch the speed limit to 280kmph, should you so desire.

Paddle shifters on the "M" steering wheel make changing gears on the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission child's play.

The Competition Package also endows the M3 sedan and M4 coupe with Adaptive M Suspension which features new springs, dampers and anti-roll bars along with three driving modes – Comfort, Sport and Sport+. The Active M Differential on the rear axle adjusts to match the upgraded dynamics. Both the cars feature BMW ConnectDrive and Efficient Dynamics as standard.

Apart from the M3 and M4, BMW also displayed the M5, 6 Series GT, i3 and i8 Roadster at the 2018 Auto Expo.