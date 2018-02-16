BMW i8 images leaked ahead of Frankfurt debut

Image of the BMW i8 has now been leaked ahead of its world premier at the Frankfurt Motor Show.. A couple of images of the hybrid supercar's production version have hit internet. The images leaked are the official production-spec images of the i8, showing the interiors and exterior design of the vehicle.

BMW has also revealed an official video of the i8 hybrid supercar, showing enough of the car to create curiosity among people. The interior picture shows the gearshifter, iDrive controller and all-digital instrument console.

Besides BMW i8, the company will showcase the newly-unveiled i3 all-electric car, the 4-Series Coupe, the 2014 X5 SAV and the Concept Active Tourer Outdoor at the event. The i8 also uses a plug-in hybrid system with a three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that churns out 367PS and 569Nm of top torque.

The engine is expected to accelerate the vehicle to 100kmph from stand still in less than five seconds. It will deliver an excellent fuel economy of 33.3kmpl, and can travel up to 35km on electricity alone.

Read More on : BMW i8 in India