BMW i3s Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

BMW's small EV is already a popular offering in the international markets and boasts of a 280km travel range

BMW India is going all out with a lengthy product portfolio at Auto Expo 2018. And the one car which is hard to overlook even in the crowd is the BMW i3s. The small EV showcased at the event is already on sale in the European and American markets and is even being inducted in the police forces for regular patrolling duties in Dubai, Czech Republic, Ireland and Germany. But there is no official word on when it’s arriving in India.

The BMW i3s flaunts a glossy black kidney grille on its futuristic face that has a flurry of LED elements, be it the U-shaped LED headlamps or the LED turn indicators. What stands out is the side profile which gets 20-inch light alloy wheels and a glass B-pillar. The party trick, however, is the suicide doors, same as the ones seen on Rolls Royces which is also owned by BMW. Some quirky bits at the rear, such as the large diffuser shaped bumper and the glass enclosed LED taillights, round off the design well.

As far as the interiors are concerned, i3s is packaged well. It comes with a sporty contoured steering wheel, 5.7-inch TFT colour instrument cluster, a hi-def 10.25-inch infotainment system with iDrive connected Drive and Apple CarPlay. The seats and the trims are formed out of recycled plastic and plant-based fibres and reaffirm the eco-friendly nature of the hatch. In terms of safety, the i3s is packed with dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control, reversing camera, parking assistant and an Active cruise control.









Motor





Battery





Range



0-100kmph





184PS

33kWh

280km

6.9 seconds







BMW sells the i3s in the UK for £36,975 (Rs 33.10 lakh) and it competes against the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt and the Hyundai Ioniq, all of which are not available in India.

Check out: Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ Unveiled At Auto Expo 2018