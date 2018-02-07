BMW G 310 GS Makes India Debut At Auto Expo 2018







The BMW G 310 GS is an adventure tourer based on the G 310 R, which also underpins the TVS Apache RR 310.







BMW Motorrad's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2018 has one bike hogging all the attention - the G 310GS. It’s the smallest displacement adventure bike in the German company's lineup and also the first GS model to be manufactured outside its home country. Designed and developed in Germany, it will be manufactured in India by TVS Motors.







The G 310 GS comes with a 19-inch front wheel wrapped with Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tyre. Long-travel suspension makes it better suited for off-road purposes. The exhaust muffler, though, is a bit more upswept for better clearance, and the total weight of the bike is 169.5kg. Instrumentation is a full LCD instrument console. Design inspiration comes from the larger displacement GS bikes, as is evident in the similar looking front beak, radiator shrouds, head lamp cowl and tank design. The motor on the GS is the same as the R and the TVS Apache RR 310 - a 313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit which produces 35PS of power and 28Nm of peak torque. Mated to this engine is a 6-speed gearbox.







The G 310 GS is already on sale internationally and competes against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys X300, the Suzuki V-Strom 250 and the Honda CRF 250 Rally. BMW Motorrad also showcased the G 310 R, which is a street naked version unveiled at the Auto Expo 2016. BMW Motorrad has also announced that they will be launching the two bikes in India in the second half of 2018.