BMW 6-Series GT Launched At Auto Expo 2018

The Grand Tourer is one of the three new products from the German carmaker at the mega event

BMW India, demonstrating an enthrallingly expansive lineup at the Auto Expo, has finally revealed the prices of its 6-Series GT. It starts at Rs 58.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It has also become the first BMW car produced in India to be compliant with BSVI or Euro6 emission norms, which will come into play from April 2020 in the country.

The 6-Series GT gets ‘Active’ kidney grille up front skirted by double-barrel adaptive LED cornering headlamps. Dropping rear roofline and long swooping lines are characteristic GT elements. It gets a lip spoiler, wraparound LED tail lamps and dual exhausts at the rear.

Creature comforts on the 6-Series GT are aplenty. The dashboard borrows a lot of visual cues from the 5-Series and features a dual tone setup with wooden trims in the centre. It gets a digital-analogue instrument console with a 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen powered by BMW’s iDrive system. Other goodies on offer include a heads-up display, panoramic sunroof, BMW display key and multiple driving modes including Comfort+, Adaptive, Eco Pro and Sport mode.









Engine





Specifications





Transmission









2.0-litre Twin-Turbo Petrol





258PS/400Nm





(8-speed ZF auto)









The diesel 6-Series GT will be introduced later this year.

The 6-Series GT is placed above the 5-Series in BMW’s lineup and both of these now take on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which has been performing quite well for itself thanks to its elongated wheelbase.