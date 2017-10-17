BMW 330i GT M Sport Launched At Rs 49.4 Lakh

With this addition, the total number of variants in the 3 GT lineup goes up to three - one diesel and two petrol

BMW India has expanded the variant list of its Gran Turismo (GT) lineup by launching the 330i GT M Sport at Rs 49.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is the third variant in the GT lineup, with one diesel- and two petrol-powered versions. Manufactured at BMW India’s production plant in Chennai, the new variant is now available to order from all authorised BMW dealers across the country.

How does it differ from the other petrol-powered 330i GT? For starters, BMW has given the new variant the M Sport treatment seen on the 3 Series saloon. On the outside, the 330i GT M Sport gets distinctive touches like glossy-black kidney grille slats, 18-inch ‘M’ star-spoke alloy wheels, ‘M’ badging on the front side panels, aluminium garnishing on the side window frames and a glossy-chrome garnish on the tailpipe. Inside the cabin, there are sports seats, an ‘M’ leather steering wheel, ‘M’ door sills, ‘M’ strip on the key and a heads-up display.

Powering the new variant is the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that does duty in the 330i GT Luxury Line. It produces 252PS of power and 350Nm of torque, while power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Performance figures, as many of you might have guessed, remain identical as well. The 330i GT M Sport can hit 100kmph from a standstill in 6.1 seconds. As far as mileage is concerned, BMW claims it returns 15.34kmpl. You’re right, that’s identical too to the standard 330i GT too.

The new variant is only available in two colours - Alpine White (non-metallic) and Estoril Blue (metallic). The range of upholstery combinations in M Sport include Leather Dakota Veneto Beige with Oyster dark highlight or Veneto Beige and Leather Dakota Cognac with Brown highlight or an all black leather interior.

